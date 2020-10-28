Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta(Dupont), Valspar Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Powder Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Powder Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta(Dupont), Valspar Corporation, RPM International, American Powder Coatings, TIGER Drylac, 3M, IFS Coatings, Masco, Nortek Powder Coating, Trimite Powders, Vogel Paint, Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI), Erie Powder Coatings, Hentzen Coatings, Cardinal Paint

Types: Gerneral Powder Coating

Functional Powder Coating



Applications: Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others



The Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Powder Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gerneral Powder Coating

1.4.3 Functional Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Indoor Application

1.5.3 Outdoor/Architectural Application

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Appliance & Housewares

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries

11.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.2 Akzonobel

11.2.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Akzonobel Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Akzonobel Related Developments

11.3 Sherwin-Williams

11.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.4 Axalta(Dupont)

11.4.1 Axalta(Dupont) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Axalta(Dupont) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Axalta(Dupont) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Axalta(Dupont) Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 Axalta(Dupont) Related Developments

11.5 Valspar Corporation

11.5.1 Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Valspar Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Valspar Corporation Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 Valspar Corporation Related Developments

11.6 RPM International

11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.6.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RPM International Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.7 American Powder Coatings

11.7.1 American Powder Coatings Corporation Information

11.7.2 American Powder Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 American Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 American Powder Coatings Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 American Powder Coatings Related Developments

11.8 TIGER Drylac

11.8.1 TIGER Drylac Corporation Information

11.8.2 TIGER Drylac Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 TIGER Drylac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 TIGER Drylac Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 TIGER Drylac Related Developments

11.9 3M

11.9.1 3M Corporation Information

11.9.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 3M Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 3M Related Developments

11.10 IFS Coatings

11.10.1 IFS Coatings Corporation Information

11.10.2 IFS Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 IFS Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IFS Coatings Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 IFS Coatings Related Developments

11.12 Nortek Powder Coating

11.12.1 Nortek Powder Coating Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nortek Powder Coating Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Nortek Powder Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nortek Powder Coating Products Offered

11.12.5 Nortek Powder Coating Related Developments

11.13 Trimite Powders

11.13.1 Trimite Powders Corporation Information

11.13.2 Trimite Powders Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Trimite Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Trimite Powders Products Offered

11.13.5 Trimite Powders Related Developments

11.14 Vogel Paint

11.14.1 Vogel Paint Corporation Information

11.14.2 Vogel Paint Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Vogel Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Vogel Paint Products Offered

11.14.5 Vogel Paint Related Developments

11.15 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

11.15.1 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Products Offered

11.15.5 Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI) Related Developments

11.16 Erie Powder Coatings

11.16.1 Erie Powder Coatings Corporation Information

11.16.2 Erie Powder Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Erie Powder Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Erie Powder Coatings Products Offered

11.16.5 Erie Powder Coatings Related Developments

11.17 Hentzen Coatings

11.17.1 Hentzen Coatings Corporation Information

11.17.2 Hentzen Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Hentzen Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Hentzen Coatings Products Offered

11.17.5 Hentzen Coatings Related Developments

11.18 Cardinal Paint

11.18.1 Cardinal Paint Corporation Information

11.18.2 Cardinal Paint Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Cardinal Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Cardinal Paint Products Offered

11.18.5 Cardinal Paint Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Powder Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”