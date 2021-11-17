Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro

“

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, Trinseo, Hexpol, Kuraray, COIM Group, Avient, Epaflex, Miracll Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester-based TPU

Polyether-based TPU

Polycaprolactone-based TPU



Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Goods & Footwear

Industrial Applications

Transportation/Automotive

Wire and Cable Solutions

Construction Materials

Medical

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Polyester-based TPU

4.1.3 Polyether-based TPU

4.1.4 Polycaprolactone-based TPU

4.2 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Sports Goods & Footwear

5.1.3 Industrial Applications

5.1.4 Transportation/Automotive

5.1.5 Wire and Cable Solutions

5.1.6 Construction Materials

5.1.7 Medical

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lubrizol

6.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lubrizol Overview

6.1.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Overview

6.2.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.2.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.3 Covestro

6.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

6.3.2 Covestro Overview

6.3.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.3.5 Covestro Recent Developments

6.4 Wanhua Chemical

6.4.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Wanhua Chemical Overview

6.4.3 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.4.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Developments

6.5 Huntsman

6.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.5.2 Huntsman Overview

6.5.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.5.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

6.6 Trinseo

6.6.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Trinseo Overview

6.6.3 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.6.5 Trinseo Recent Developments

6.7 Hexpol

6.7.1 Hexpol Corporation Information

6.7.2 Hexpol Overview

6.7.3 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.7.5 Hexpol Recent Developments

6.8 Kuraray

6.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kuraray Overview

6.8.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.8.5 Kuraray Recent Developments

6.9 COIM Group

6.9.1 COIM Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 COIM Group Overview

6.9.3 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.9.5 COIM Group Recent Developments

6.10 Avient

6.10.1 Avient Corporation Information

6.10.2 Avient Overview

6.10.3 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.10.5 Avient Recent Developments

6.11 Epaflex

6.11.1 Epaflex Corporation Information

6.11.2 Epaflex Overview

6.11.3 Epaflex Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Epaflex Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.11.5 Epaflex Recent Developments

6.12 Miracll Chemicals

6.12.1 Miracll Chemicals Corporation Information

6.12.2 Miracll Chemicals Overview

6.12.3 Miracll Chemicals Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Miracll Chemicals Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Product Description

6.12.5 Miracll Chemicals Recent Developments

7 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Upstream Market

9.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

