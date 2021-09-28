Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro

“
The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, Trinseo, Hexpol, Kuraray, COIM Group, Avient, Epaflex, Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd
Market Segmentation by Product:
Polyester-based TPU
Polyether-based TPU
Polycaprolactone-based TPU
Market Segmentation by Application:
Automotive
Inflatable Raft
The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyester-based TPU
1.2.3 Polyether-based TPU
1.2.4 Polycaprolactone-based TPU
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Inflatable Raft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lubrizol
12.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF Recent Development
12.3 Covestro
12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information
12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development
12.4 Wanhua Chemical
12.4.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Wanhua Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.4.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development
12.5 Huntsman
12.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.5.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.5.5 Huntsman Recent Development
12.6 Trinseo
12.6.1 Trinseo Corporation Information
12.6.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.6.5 Trinseo Recent Development
12.7 Hexpol
12.7.1 Hexpol Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hexpol Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.7.5 Hexpol Recent Development
12.8 Kuraray
12.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.8.5 Kuraray Recent Development
12.9 COIM Group
12.9.1 COIM Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 COIM Group Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.9.5 COIM Group Recent Development
12.10 Avient
12.10.1 Avient Corporation Information
12.10.2 Avient Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Products Offered
12.10.5 Avient Recent Development
12.12 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd
12.12.1 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.12.2 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Products Offered
12.12.5 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Industry Trends
13.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Drivers
13.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Challenges
13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Transportation Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
