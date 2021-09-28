Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, Trinseo, Hexpol, Kuraray, COIM Group, Avient, Epaflex, Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester-based TPU

Polyether-based TPU

Polycaprolactone-based TPU



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports Shoes

Other Shoes



The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyester-based TPU

1.2.3 Polyether-based TPU

1.2.4 Polycaprolactone-based TPU

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sports Shoes

1.3.3 Other Shoes

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lubrizol

12.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Covestro

12.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.4 Wanhua Chemical

12.4.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wanhua Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wanhua Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.4.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Huntsman

12.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.5.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.6 Trinseo

12.6.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Trinseo Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Trinseo Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.6.5 Trinseo Recent Development

12.7 Hexpol

12.7.1 Hexpol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexpol Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hexpol Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.7.5 Hexpol Recent Development

12.8 Kuraray

12.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kuraray Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.8.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.9 COIM Group

12.9.1 COIM Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 COIM Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 COIM Group Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.9.5 COIM Group Recent Development

12.10 Avient

12.10.1 Avient Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avient Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Avient Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Products Offered

12.10.5 Avient Recent Development

12.12 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd

12.12.1 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.12.5 Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Industry Trends

13.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Drivers

13.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Challenges

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) for Footwear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”