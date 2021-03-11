Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Huntsman, Lubrizol, Wanhua, Covestro, Huafeng, Bangtai Polymeric New-materials, Sumei Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Aromatic TPU

Aliphatic TPU



Market Segmentation by Application: TPU Pipe

TPU Film

Shoes



The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Product Scope

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Aromatic TPU

1.2.3 Aliphatic TPU

1.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 TPU Pipe

1.3.3 TPU Film

1.3.4 Shoes

1.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 116 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 116 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Huntsman

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Business Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.2.5 Huntsman Recent Development

12.3 Lubrizol

12.3.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lubrizol Business Overview

12.3.3 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lubrizol Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.3.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

12.4 Wanhua

12.4.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wanhua Business Overview

12.4.3 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wanhua Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.4.5 Wanhua Recent Development

12.5 Covestro

12.5.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.5.2 Covestro Business Overview

12.5.3 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Covestro Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.5.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.6 Huafeng

12.6.1 Huafeng Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huafeng Business Overview

12.6.3 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huafeng Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.6.5 Huafeng Recent Development

12.7 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials

12.7.1 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Business Overview

12.7.3 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.7.5 Bangtai Polymeric New-materials Recent Development

12.8 Sumei Chemical

12.8.1 Sumei Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumei Chemical Business Overview

12.8.3 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumei Chemical Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Products Offered

12.8.5 Sumei Chemical Recent Development

13 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Distributors List

14.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Trends

15.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Drivers

15.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Challenges

15.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

