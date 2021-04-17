Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Soprema Group, GAF, Sika

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico﻿, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, Custom Seal Roofing, Polyglass, Oriental Yuhong

Market Segmentation by Product: 45 mils

60 mils

80 mils

90 mils

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial and Industrial

Residential



The Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Segment by Thickness

1.2.1 45 mils

1.2.2 60 mils

1.2.3 80 mils

1.2.4 90 mils

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size Overview by Thickness (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Thickness

1.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Thickness (2016-2021)

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Application

4.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial and Industrial

4.1.2 Residential

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Country

5.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Country

6.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Country

8.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 GAF

10.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.2.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GAF Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.2.5 GAF Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 Johns Manville

10.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.4.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Johns Manville Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Johns Manville Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation

10.5.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Firestone

10.6.1 Firestone Corporation Information

10.6.2 Firestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Firestone Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Firestone Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Firestone Recent Development

10.7 Carlisle

10.7.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

10.7.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Carlisle Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Carlisle Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.8 CKS

10.8.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.8.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 CKS Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 CKS Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 CKS Recent Development

10.9 Versico﻿

10.9.1 Versico﻿ Corporation Information

10.9.2 Versico﻿ Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Versico﻿ Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Versico﻿ Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 Versico﻿ Recent Development

10.10 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Development

10.11 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.11.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.12 FiberTite

10.12.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

10.12.2 FiberTite Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 FiberTite Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 FiberTite Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 FiberTite Recent Development

10.13 Fosroc

10.13.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Fosroc Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Fosroc Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.14 Bauder

10.14.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Bauder Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Bauder Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.14.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.15 Custom Seal Roofing

10.15.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

10.15.2 Custom Seal Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Custom Seal Roofing Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Custom Seal Roofing Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.15.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Development

10.16 Polyglass

10.16.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.16.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Polyglass Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Polyglass Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.16.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.17 Oriental Yuhong

10.17.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.17.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Oriental Yuhong Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Oriental Yuhong Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Products Offered

10.17.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Distributors

12.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

