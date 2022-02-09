Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Sinopec Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V., Exxonmobil Chemical

“

A newly published report titled “Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyolefin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sinopec Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V., Exxonmobil Chemical, Petrochina Company Limited, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Braskem S.A., Total S.A., Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, Ineos Group AG, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.P.A., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Sasol Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Repsol

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polethylene

Polypropylene

Functional Polyolefins



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Goods

Structural Plastics

Food Packaging

Industrial Products

Others



The Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Thermoplastic Polyolefin market expansion?

What will be the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Thermoplastic Polyolefin market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Thermoplastic Polyolefin market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Thermoplastic Polyolefin market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polethylene

2.1.2 Polypropylene

2.1.3 Functional Polyolefins

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Goods

3.1.2 Structural Plastics

3.1.3 Food Packaging

3.1.4 Industrial Products

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyolefin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyolefin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sinopec Corporation

7.1.1 Sinopec Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sinopec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sinopec Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sinopec Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.1.5 Sinopec Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V.

7.2.1 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.2.5 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V. Recent Development

7.3 Exxonmobil Chemical

7.3.1 Exxonmobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Exxonmobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Exxonmobil Chemical Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Exxonmobil Chemical Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.3.5 Exxonmobil Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Petrochina Company Limited

7.4.1 Petrochina Company Limited Corporation Information

7.4.2 Petrochina Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Petrochina Company Limited Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Petrochina Company Limited Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.4.5 Petrochina Company Limited Recent Development

7.5 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.5.5 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Recent Development

7.6 The DOW Chemical Company

7.6.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The DOW Chemical Company Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The DOW Chemical Company Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.6.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Development

7.7 Braskem S.A.

7.7.1 Braskem S.A. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Braskem S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Braskem S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Braskem S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.7.5 Braskem S.A. Recent Development

7.8 Total S.A.

7.8.1 Total S.A. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Total S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Total S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Total S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.8.5 Total S.A. Recent Development

7.9 Arkema S.A.

7.9.1 Arkema S.A. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Arkema S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Arkema S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Arkema S.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.9.5 Arkema S.A. Recent Development

7.10 Borealis AG

7.10.1 Borealis AG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Borealis AG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Borealis AG Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Borealis AG Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.10.5 Borealis AG Recent Development

7.11 Ineos Group AG

7.11.1 Ineos Group AG Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ineos Group AG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ineos Group AG Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ineos Group AG Thermoplastic Polyolefin Products Offered

7.11.5 Ineos Group AG Recent Development

7.12 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge)

7.12.1 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) Products Offered

7.12.5 Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Ltd. (Borouge) Recent Development

7.13 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

7.13.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Products Offered

7.13.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Recent Development

7.14 ENI S.P.A.

7.14.1 ENI S.P.A. Corporation Information

7.14.2 ENI S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ENI S.P.A. Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ENI S.P.A. Products Offered

7.14.5 ENI S.P.A. Recent Development

7.15 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.15.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Polyone Corporation

7.16.1 Polyone Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Polyone Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Polyone Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Polyone Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 Polyone Corporation Recent Development

7.17 Sasol Ltd

7.17.1 Sasol Ltd Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sasol Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sasol Ltd Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sasol Ltd Products Offered

7.17.5 Sasol Ltd Recent Development

7.18 Tosoh Corporation

7.18.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tosoh Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tosoh Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tosoh Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Development

7.19 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

7.19.1 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Products Offered

7.19.5 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Recent Development

7.20 Repsol

7.20.1 Repsol Corporation Information

7.20.2 Repsol Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Repsol Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Repsol Products Offered

7.20.5 Repsol Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Distributors

8.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Distributors

8.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”