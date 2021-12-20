Thermoplastic Polyester Market Growth Till 2027, By Applications , Type, Regional And Forecasts Report | BASF, TORAY, DuPont

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Thermoplastic Polyester Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyester report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyester market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyester market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyester market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyester market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyester market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, TORAY, DuPont, DSM, Toyobo, Taiwan Changchun, iangyin Hetron, Celanese, SK Chemicals, LG Chem, SABIC, Gromax Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, RadiciGroup, Kelong, Eastman, Sichuan Sunplas

Market Segmentation by Product:

PET

PBT

PETP



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Composites

Electronics

Industrial Products

Consumer Products



The Thermoplastic Polyester Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyester market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyester market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermoplastic Polyester

1.2 Thermoplastic Polyester Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PBT

1.2.4 PETP

1.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Composites

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial Products

1.3.6 Consumer Products

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Thermoplastic Polyester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyester Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Thermoplastic Polyester Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Polyester Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Production

3.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Thermoplastic Polyester Production

3.6.1 China Thermoplastic Polyester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Production

3.7.1 Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TORAY

7.2.1 TORAY Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.2.2 TORAY Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TORAY Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TORAY Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TORAY Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DSM

7.4.1 DSM Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.4.2 DSM Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DSM Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toyobo

7.5.1 Toyobo Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toyobo Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toyobo Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Toyobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toyobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Taiwan Changchun

7.6.1 Taiwan Changchun Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taiwan Changchun Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Taiwan Changchun Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Taiwan Changchun Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Taiwan Changchun Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 iangyin Hetron

7.7.1 iangyin Hetron Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.7.2 iangyin Hetron Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.7.3 iangyin Hetron Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 iangyin Hetron Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 iangyin Hetron Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Celanese

7.8.1 Celanese Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.8.2 Celanese Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Celanese Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Celanese Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SK Chemicals

7.9.1 SK Chemicals Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.9.2 SK Chemicals Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SK Chemicals Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SK Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SK Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LG Chem

7.10.1 LG Chem Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.10.2 LG Chem Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LG Chem Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SABIC

7.11.1 SABIC Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.11.2 SABIC Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SABIC Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Gromax Chemical

7.12.1 Gromax Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gromax Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Gromax Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Gromax Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Gromax Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.13.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 RadiciGroup

7.14.1 RadiciGroup Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.14.2 RadiciGroup Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.14.3 RadiciGroup Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 RadiciGroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 RadiciGroup Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Kelong

7.15.1 Kelong Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kelong Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Kelong Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Kelong Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Kelong Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Eastman

7.16.1 Eastman Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eastman Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Eastman Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sichuan Sunplas

7.17.1 Sichuan Sunplas Thermoplastic Polyester Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sichuan Sunplas Thermoplastic Polyester Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sichuan Sunplas Thermoplastic Polyester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sichuan Sunplas Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sichuan Sunplas Recent Developments/Updates

8 Thermoplastic Polyester Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyester

8.4 Thermoplastic Polyester Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Thermoplastic Polyester Distributors List

9.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Industry Trends

10.2 Thermoplastic Polyester Growth Drivers

10.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Challenges

10.4 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermoplastic Polyester by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Thermoplastic Polyester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyester

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Polyester by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Polyester by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Polyester by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Polyester by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermoplastic Polyester by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermoplastic Polyester by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thermoplastic Polyester by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thermoplastic Polyester by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

