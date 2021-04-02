Thermoplastic Pipes Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, KWH Pipe, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, KWH Pipe, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., National Oilwell Varco, Prysmian Group, Technip, Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd., IPEX Inc., Simtech, National Oilwell Varco, Cosmoplast

Market Segmentation by Product: PE

PVDF

PVC

PP

PA



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Mining & Dredging

Others



The Thermoplastic Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Pipes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PE

1.2.3 PVDF

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 PP

1.2.6 PA

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Municipal

1.3.5 Mining & Dredging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Thermoplastic Pipes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Thermoplastic Pipes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Thermoplastic Pipes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Thermoplastic Pipes Market Restraints

3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Pipes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

12.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Overview

12.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Recent Developments

12.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

12.2.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Overview

12.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.2.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.3 KWH Pipe

12.3.1 KWH Pipe Corporation Information

12.3.2 KWH Pipe Overview

12.3.3 KWH Pipe Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KWH Pipe Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.3.5 KWH Pipe Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 KWH Pipe Recent Developments

12.4 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

12.4.1 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Overview

12.4.3 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.4.5 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. Recent Developments

12.5 National Oilwell Varco

12.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

12.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

12.6 Prysmian Group

12.6.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Prysmian Group Overview

12.6.3 Prysmian Group Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Prysmian Group Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.6.5 Prysmian Group Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Prysmian Group Recent Developments

12.7 Technip

12.7.1 Technip Corporation Information

12.7.2 Technip Overview

12.7.3 Technip Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Technip Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.7.5 Technip Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Technip Recent Developments

12.8 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.

12.8.1 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.8.5 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 IPEX Inc.

12.9.1 IPEX Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 IPEX Inc. Overview

12.9.3 IPEX Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 IPEX Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.9.5 IPEX Inc. Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 IPEX Inc. Recent Developments

12.10 Simtech

12.10.1 Simtech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Simtech Overview

12.10.3 Simtech Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Simtech Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.10.5 Simtech Thermoplastic Pipes SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Simtech Recent Developments

12.11 National Oilwell Varco

12.11.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.11.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

12.11.3 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 National Oilwell Varco Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.11.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

12.12 Cosmoplast

12.12.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cosmoplast Overview

12.12.3 Cosmoplast Thermoplastic Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cosmoplast Thermoplastic Pipes Products and Services

12.12.5 Cosmoplast Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Pipes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Thermoplastic Pipes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Thermoplastic Pipes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Thermoplastic Pipes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thermoplastic Pipes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thermoplastic Pipes Distributors

13.5 Thermoplastic Pipes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

