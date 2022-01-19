Thermographic Camera Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2022-2028 | Flir Systems,Inc.(US), Fluke(US), Raytheon Company(US)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Thermographic Camera Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermographic Camera report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermographic Camera market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermographic Camera market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermographic Camera market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermographic Camera market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermographic Camera market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Flir Systems,Inc.(US), Fluke(US), Raytheon Company(US), Drs Technologies(US), Mobotix(Germany), Infratec Gmbh(Germany), Jenoptik Ag(Germany), Testo(UK), Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China), Black And Decker(US), Wuhan Guide Infrared(China), Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China), Dali Technology(China), C-Thermal(Austria)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cooled Infrared Detectors

Uncooled Infrared Detectors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Security Surveillance

Thermography

Military Vehicle Vision

Soldier Portable Vision

Unmanned Systems

Others



The Thermographic Camera Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermographic Camera market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermographic Camera market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermographic Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermographic Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermographic Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermographic Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermographic Camera in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermographic Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermographic Camera Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermographic Camera Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermographic Camera Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermographic Camera Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermographic Camera Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Detector Type

2.1 Thermographic Camera Market Segment by Detector Type

2.1.1 Cooled Infrared Detectors

2.1.2 Uncooled Infrared Detectors

2.2 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size by Detector Type

2.2.1 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Value, by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume, by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermographic Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermographic Camera Market Size by Detector Type

2.3.1 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in Value, by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume, by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermographic Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Detector Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermographic Camera Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation

3.1.2 Security Surveillance

3.1.3 Thermography

3.1.4 Military Vehicle Vision

3.1.5 Soldier Portable Vision

3.1.6 Unmanned Systems

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermographic Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermographic Camera Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermographic Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermographic Camera Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermographic Camera Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermographic Camera Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermographic Camera Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermographic Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermographic Camera Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermographic Camera Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermographic Camera in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermographic Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermographic Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermographic Camera Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermographic Camera Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermographic Camera Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermographic Camera Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermographic Camera Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermographic Camera Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermographic Camera Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermographic Camera Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermographic Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermographic Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermographic Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermographic Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermographic Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermographic Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermographic Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermographic Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermographic Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermographic Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermographic Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Flir Systems,Inc.(US)

7.1.1 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.1.5 Flir Systems,Inc.(US) Recent Development

7.2 Fluke(US)

7.2.1 Fluke(US) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fluke(US) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fluke(US) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fluke(US) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.2.5 Fluke(US) Recent Development

7.3 Raytheon Company(US)

7.3.1 Raytheon Company(US) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Raytheon Company(US) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Raytheon Company(US) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Raytheon Company(US) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.3.5 Raytheon Company(US) Recent Development

7.4 Drs Technologies(US)

7.4.1 Drs Technologies(US) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Drs Technologies(US) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Drs Technologies(US) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Drs Technologies(US) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.4.5 Drs Technologies(US) Recent Development

7.5 Mobotix(Germany)

7.5.1 Mobotix(Germany) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mobotix(Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mobotix(Germany) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mobotix(Germany) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.5.5 Mobotix(Germany) Recent Development

7.6 Infratec Gmbh(Germany)

7.6.1 Infratec Gmbh(Germany) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Infratec Gmbh(Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Infratec Gmbh(Germany) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Infratec Gmbh(Germany) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.6.5 Infratec Gmbh(Germany) Recent Development

7.7 Jenoptik Ag(Germany)

7.7.1 Jenoptik Ag(Germany) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jenoptik Ag(Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jenoptik Ag(Germany) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jenoptik Ag(Germany) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.7.5 Jenoptik Ag(Germany) Recent Development

7.8 Testo(UK)

7.8.1 Testo(UK) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Testo(UK) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Testo(UK) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Testo(UK) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.8.5 Testo(UK) Recent Development

7.9 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China)

7.9.1 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.9.5 Uni-Trend Technology Limited(China) Recent Development

7.10 Black And Decker(US)

7.10.1 Black And Decker(US) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Black And Decker(US) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Black And Decker(US) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Black And Decker(US) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.10.5 Black And Decker(US) Recent Development

7.11 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China)

7.11.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China) Thermographic Camera Products Offered

7.11.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared(China) Recent Development

7.12 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China)

7.12.1 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China) Products Offered

7.12.5 Dongguan Xintai Instrument(China) Recent Development

7.13 Dali Technology(China)

7.13.1 Dali Technology(China) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dali Technology(China) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dali Technology(China) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dali Technology(China) Products Offered

7.13.5 Dali Technology(China) Recent Development

7.14 C-Thermal(Austria)

7.14.1 C-Thermal(Austria) Corporation Information

7.14.2 C-Thermal(Austria) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 C-Thermal(Austria) Thermographic Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 C-Thermal(Austria) Products Offered

7.14.5 C-Thermal(Austria) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermographic Camera Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermographic Camera Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermographic Camera Distributors

8.3 Thermographic Camera Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermographic Camera Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermographic Camera Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermographic Camera Distributors

8.5 Thermographic Camera Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”