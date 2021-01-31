Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | ILLIG Maschinenbau, MULTIVAC, Brown Machine

“

The report titled Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ILLIG Maschinenbau, MULTIVAC, Brown Machine, Asano Laboratories, SCM Group, GEISS AG, GN Thermoforming Equipment, Jornen Machinery, Agripak, SencorpWhite, Hamer Packaging Technology, ZED Industries, Colimatic, QS Group, Frimo, Scandivac, Veripack, BMB srl, MAAC Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 20 Cycles/Min

20-50 Cycles/Min

Above 50 Cycles/Min



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Medicine and Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronic

Automobile

Others



The Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Overview

1.1 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Product Scope

1.2 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Below 20 Cycles/Min

1.2.3 20-50 Cycles/Min

1.2.4 Above 50 Cycles/Min

1.3 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Medicine and Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronic

1.3.6 Automobile

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine as of 2020)

3.4 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

6.1.1 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India US$/Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India US$/Unit Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Business

12.1 ILLIG Maschinenbau

12.1.1 ILLIG Maschinenbau Corporation Information

12.1.2 ILLIG Maschinenbau Business Overview

12.1.3 ILLIG Maschinenbau Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ILLIG Maschinenbau Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 ILLIG Maschinenbau Recent Development

12.2 MULTIVAC

12.2.1 MULTIVAC Corporation Information

12.2.2 MULTIVAC Business Overview

12.2.3 MULTIVAC Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 MULTIVAC Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 MULTIVAC Recent Development

12.3 Brown Machine

12.3.1 Brown Machine Corporation Information

12.3.2 Brown Machine Business Overview

12.3.3 Brown Machine Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Brown Machine Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Brown Machine Recent Development

12.4 Asano Laboratories

12.4.1 Asano Laboratories Corporation Information

12.4.2 Asano Laboratories Business Overview

12.4.3 Asano Laboratories Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Asano Laboratories Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Asano Laboratories Recent Development

12.5 SCM Group

12.5.1 SCM Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 SCM Group Business Overview

12.5.3 SCM Group Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SCM Group Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 SCM Group Recent Development

12.6 GEISS AG

12.6.1 GEISS AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 GEISS AG Business Overview

12.6.3 GEISS AG Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GEISS AG Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 GEISS AG Recent Development

12.7 GN Thermoforming Equipment

12.7.1 GN Thermoforming Equipment Corporation Information

12.7.2 GN Thermoforming Equipment Business Overview

12.7.3 GN Thermoforming Equipment Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GN Thermoforming Equipment Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 GN Thermoforming Equipment Recent Development

12.8 Jornen Machinery

12.8.1 Jornen Machinery Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jornen Machinery Business Overview

12.8.3 Jornen Machinery Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jornen Machinery Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 Jornen Machinery Recent Development

12.9 Agripak

12.9.1 Agripak Corporation Information

12.9.2 Agripak Business Overview

12.9.3 Agripak Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Agripak Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Agripak Recent Development

12.10 SencorpWhite

12.10.1 SencorpWhite Corporation Information

12.10.2 SencorpWhite Business Overview

12.10.3 SencorpWhite Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SencorpWhite Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 SencorpWhite Recent Development

12.11 Hamer Packaging Technology

12.11.1 Hamer Packaging Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hamer Packaging Technology Business Overview

12.11.3 Hamer Packaging Technology Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hamer Packaging Technology Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.11.5 Hamer Packaging Technology Recent Development

12.12 ZED Industries

12.12.1 ZED Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 ZED Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 ZED Industries Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ZED Industries Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.12.5 ZED Industries Recent Development

12.13 Colimatic

12.13.1 Colimatic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Colimatic Business Overview

12.13.3 Colimatic Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Colimatic Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.13.5 Colimatic Recent Development

12.14 QS Group

12.14.1 QS Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 QS Group Business Overview

12.14.3 QS Group Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 QS Group Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.14.5 QS Group Recent Development

12.15 Frimo

12.15.1 Frimo Corporation Information

12.15.2 Frimo Business Overview

12.15.3 Frimo Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Frimo Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.15.5 Frimo Recent Development

12.16 Scandivac

12.16.1 Scandivac Corporation Information

12.16.2 Scandivac Business Overview

12.16.3 Scandivac Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Scandivac Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.16.5 Scandivac Recent Development

12.17 Veripack

12.17.1 Veripack Corporation Information

12.17.2 Veripack Business Overview

12.17.3 Veripack Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Veripack Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.17.5 Veripack Recent Development

12.18 BMB srl

12.18.1 BMB srl Corporation Information

12.18.2 BMB srl Business Overview

12.18.3 BMB srl Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 BMB srl Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.18.5 BMB srl Recent Development

12.19 MAAC Machinery

12.19.1 MAAC Machinery Corporation Information

12.19.2 MAAC Machinery Business Overview

12.19.3 MAAC Machinery Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 MAAC Machinery Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Products Offered

12.19.5 MAAC Machinery Recent Development

13 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine

13.4 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Distributors List

14.3 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Trends

15.2 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Drivers

15.3 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Challenges

15.4 Thermoforming Vacuum Skin Packaging Machine Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

