Thermally Treated Wood Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Oy Lunawood, Thermoarena, Thermory

A newly published report titled “Thermally Treated Wood Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermally Treated Wood report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermally Treated Wood market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermally Treated Wood market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermally Treated Wood market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermally Treated Wood market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermally Treated Wood market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oy Lunawood

Thermoarena

Thermory

Stora Enso

Oy SWM-Wood

Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

Novawood

Ducerf Group

HeatWood

Tantimber

LDCwood

Thermalwood Canada



Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardwoods

Softwoods



Market Segmentation by Application:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications



The Thermally Treated Wood Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermally Treated Wood market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermally Treated Wood market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermally Treated Wood Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hardwoods

1.2.3 Softwoods

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Interior Applications

1.3.3 Exterior Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Thermally Treated Wood by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Thermally Treated Wood Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Thermally Treated Wood in 2021

3.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermally Treated Wood Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oy Lunawood

11.1.1 Oy Lunawood Corporation Information

11.1.2 Oy Lunawood Overview

11.1.3 Oy Lunawood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Oy Lunawood Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Oy Lunawood Recent Developments

11.2 Thermoarena

11.2.1 Thermoarena Corporation Information

11.2.2 Thermoarena Overview

11.2.3 Thermoarena Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Thermoarena Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Thermoarena Recent Developments

11.3 Thermory

11.3.1 Thermory Corporation Information

11.3.2 Thermory Overview

11.3.3 Thermory Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Thermory Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Thermory Recent Developments

11.4 Stora Enso

11.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

11.4.2 Stora Enso Overview

11.4.3 Stora Enso Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Stora Enso Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Stora Enso Recent Developments

11.5 Oy SWM-Wood

11.5.1 Oy SWM-Wood Corporation Information

11.5.2 Oy SWM-Wood Overview

11.5.3 Oy SWM-Wood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Oy SWM-Wood Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Oy SWM-Wood Recent Developments

11.6 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

11.6.1 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Corporation Information

11.6.2 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Overview

11.6.3 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Recent Developments

11.7 Novawood

11.7.1 Novawood Corporation Information

11.7.2 Novawood Overview

11.7.3 Novawood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Novawood Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Novawood Recent Developments

11.8 Ducerf Group

11.8.1 Ducerf Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ducerf Group Overview

11.8.3 Ducerf Group Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Ducerf Group Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Ducerf Group Recent Developments

11.9 HeatWood

11.9.1 HeatWood Corporation Information

11.9.2 HeatWood Overview

11.9.3 HeatWood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 HeatWood Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 HeatWood Recent Developments

11.10 Tantimber

11.10.1 Tantimber Corporation Information

11.10.2 Tantimber Overview

11.10.3 Tantimber Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Tantimber Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Tantimber Recent Developments

11.11 LDCwood

11.11.1 LDCwood Corporation Information

11.11.2 LDCwood Overview

11.11.3 LDCwood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 LDCwood Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 LDCwood Recent Developments

11.12 Thermalwood Canada

11.12.1 Thermalwood Canada Corporation Information

11.12.2 Thermalwood Canada Overview

11.12.3 Thermalwood Canada Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Thermalwood Canada Thermally Treated Wood Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Thermalwood Canada Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Thermally Treated Wood Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Thermally Treated Wood Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Thermally Treated Wood Production Mode & Process

12.4 Thermally Treated Wood Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Thermally Treated Wood Sales Channels

12.4.2 Thermally Treated Wood Distributors

12.5 Thermally Treated Wood Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Thermally Treated Wood Industry Trends

13.2 Thermally Treated Wood Market Drivers

13.3 Thermally Treated Wood Market Challenges

13.4 Thermally Treated Wood Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Thermally Treated Wood Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

