Thermally Treated Wood Market 2022 growth factors, latest trend and regional analysis of leading players by 2028 | Oy Lunawood, Thermoarena, Thermory

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Thermally Treated Wood Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermally Treated Wood report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermally Treated Wood market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermally Treated Wood market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermally Treated Wood market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermally Treated Wood market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermally Treated Wood market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oy Lunawood

Thermoarena

Thermory

Stora Enso

Oy SWM-Wood

Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

Novawood

Ducerf Group

HeatWood

Tantimber

LDCwood

Thermalwood Canada



Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardwoods

Softwoods



Market Segmentation by Application:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications



The Thermally Treated Wood Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermally Treated Wood market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermally Treated Wood market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermally Treated Wood Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermally Treated Wood Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermally Treated Wood in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermally Treated Wood Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermally Treated Wood Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermally Treated Wood Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermally Treated Wood Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermally Treated Wood Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermally Treated Wood Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Thermally Treated Wood Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardwoods

2.1.2 Softwoods

2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermally Treated Wood Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Interior Applications

3.1.2 Exterior Applications

3.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermally Treated Wood Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermally Treated Wood Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermally Treated Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermally Treated Wood Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermally Treated Wood in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermally Treated Wood Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermally Treated Wood Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermally Treated Wood Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermally Treated Wood Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermally Treated Wood Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermally Treated Wood Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermally Treated Wood Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermally Treated Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermally Treated Wood Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermally Treated Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermally Treated Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Treated Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oy Lunawood

7.1.1 Oy Lunawood Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oy Lunawood Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oy Lunawood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oy Lunawood Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.1.5 Oy Lunawood Recent Development

7.2 Thermoarena

7.2.1 Thermoarena Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thermoarena Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermoarena Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thermoarena Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.2.5 Thermoarena Recent Development

7.3 Thermory

7.3.1 Thermory Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermory Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thermory Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thermory Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.3.5 Thermory Recent Development

7.4 Stora Enso

7.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Stora Enso Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Stora Enso Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.4.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

7.5 Oy SWM-Wood

7.5.1 Oy SWM-Wood Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oy SWM-Wood Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Oy SWM-Wood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Oy SWM-Wood Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.5.5 Oy SWM-Wood Recent Development

7.6 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

7.6.1 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.6.5 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Recent Development

7.7 Novawood

7.7.1 Novawood Corporation Information

7.7.2 Novawood Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Novawood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Novawood Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.7.5 Novawood Recent Development

7.8 Ducerf Group

7.8.1 Ducerf Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ducerf Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ducerf Group Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ducerf Group Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.8.5 Ducerf Group Recent Development

7.9 HeatWood

7.9.1 HeatWood Corporation Information

7.9.2 HeatWood Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HeatWood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HeatWood Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.9.5 HeatWood Recent Development

7.10 Tantimber

7.10.1 Tantimber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tantimber Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tantimber Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tantimber Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.10.5 Tantimber Recent Development

7.11 LDCwood

7.11.1 LDCwood Corporation Information

7.11.2 LDCwood Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LDCwood Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LDCwood Thermally Treated Wood Products Offered

7.11.5 LDCwood Recent Development

7.12 Thermalwood Canada

7.12.1 Thermalwood Canada Corporation Information

7.12.2 Thermalwood Canada Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Thermalwood Canada Thermally Treated Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Thermalwood Canada Products Offered

7.12.5 Thermalwood Canada Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermally Treated Wood Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermally Treated Wood Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermally Treated Wood Distributors

8.3 Thermally Treated Wood Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermally Treated Wood Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermally Treated Wood Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermally Treated Wood Distributors

8.5 Thermally Treated Wood Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

