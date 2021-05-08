Thermally Conductive Additives Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Imerys, 3M, Showa Denko K.K.

“

The report titled Global Thermally Conductive Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermally Conductive Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermally Conductive Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermally Conductive Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Imerys, 3M, Showa Denko K.K., Momentive Performance Materials, Asbury Carbons, RTP Company, Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation), PolyOne

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoplastic Conductive Additives

Thermosetting Conductive Additives



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

LED Lighting

Consumer Goods

Other



The Thermally Conductive Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermally Conductive Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermally Conductive Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermally Conductive Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermally Conductive Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermally Conductive Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermally Conductive Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermally Conductive Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Thermally Conductive Additives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Conductive Additives

1.2.3 Thermosetting Conductive Additives

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 LED Lighting

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Thermally Conductive Additives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Thermally Conductive Additives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Thermally Conductive Additives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Thermally Conductive Additives Market Restraints

3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales

3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermally Conductive Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thermally Conductive Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Thermally Conductive Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Imerys

12.1.1 Imerys Corporation Information

12.1.2 Imerys Overview

12.1.3 Imerys Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Imerys Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.1.5 Imerys Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Imerys Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.2.5 3M Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Showa Denko K.K.

12.3.1 Showa Denko K.K. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Showa Denko K.K. Overview

12.3.3 Showa Denko K.K. Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Showa Denko K.K. Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.3.5 Showa Denko K.K. Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Showa Denko K.K. Recent Developments

12.4 Momentive Performance Materials

12.4.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

12.4.2 Momentive Performance Materials Overview

12.4.3 Momentive Performance Materials Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Momentive Performance Materials Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.4.5 Momentive Performance Materials Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Developments

12.5 Asbury Carbons

12.5.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asbury Carbons Overview

12.5.3 Asbury Carbons Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Asbury Carbons Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.5.5 Asbury Carbons Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Asbury Carbons Recent Developments

12.6 RTP Company

12.6.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 RTP Company Overview

12.6.3 RTP Company Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RTP Company Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.6.5 RTP Company Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 RTP Company Recent Developments

12.7 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation)

12.7.1 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Overview

12.7.3 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.7.5 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation) Recent Developments

12.8 PolyOne

12.8.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

12.8.2 PolyOne Overview

12.8.3 PolyOne Thermally Conductive Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PolyOne Thermally Conductive Additives Products and Services

12.8.5 PolyOne Thermally Conductive Additives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 PolyOne Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Thermally Conductive Additives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Thermally Conductive Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Thermally Conductive Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Thermally Conductive Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thermally Conductive Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thermally Conductive Additives Distributors

13.5 Thermally Conductive Additives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

