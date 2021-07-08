Thermal Transfer Tape Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Apogee Industries, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Transfer Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Transfer Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Transfer Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Apogee Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Speciality Tapes Industry, Universal Tapes, Inc., LINTEC Corporation, WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Double Sided

Single Sided



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronic

Aerospace

Others



The Thermal Transfer Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Transfer Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Transfer Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Transfer Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Transfer Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Transfer Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Transfer Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Transfer Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Overview

1.1 Thermal Transfer Tape Product Overview

1.2 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Double Sided

1.2.2 Single Sided

1.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thermal Transfer Tape Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thermal Transfer Tape Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Thermal Transfer Tape Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thermal Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thermal Transfer Tape Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermal Transfer Tape as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Transfer Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thermal Transfer Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Thermal Transfer Tape Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Thermal Transfer Tape by Application

4.1 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronic

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Thermal Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Thermal Transfer Tape by Country

5.1 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape by Country

6.1 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape by Country

8.1 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Transfer Tape Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thermal Transfer Tape Business

10.1 3M Company

10.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Company Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Company Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.2 CCL Industries Inc.

10.2.1 CCL Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 CCL Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CCL Industries Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Company Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 CCL Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Apogee Industries, Inc.

10.3.1 Apogee Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Apogee Industries, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Apogee Industries, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Apogee Industries, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Apogee Industries, Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

10.4.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

10.5 Speciality Tapes Industry

10.5.1 Speciality Tapes Industry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Speciality Tapes Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Speciality Tapes Industry Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Speciality Tapes Industry Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 Speciality Tapes Industry Recent Development

10.6 Universal Tapes, Inc.

10.6.1 Universal Tapes, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Universal Tapes, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Universal Tapes, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Universal Tapes, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 Universal Tapes, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 LINTEC Corporation

10.7.1 LINTEC Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 LINTEC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LINTEC Corporation Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LINTEC Corporation Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 LINTEC Corporation Recent Development

10.8 WS Packaging Group, Inc.

10.8.1 WS Packaging Group, Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 WS Packaging Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 WS Packaging Group, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 WS Packaging Group, Inc. Thermal Transfer Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 WS Packaging Group, Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thermal Transfer Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thermal Transfer Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Thermal Transfer Tape Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Thermal Transfer Tape Distributors

12.3 Thermal Transfer Tape Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

