Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies, Lincotek Equipment

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Spray Coating Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Oerlikon Metco, Praxair Surface Technologies, Lincotek Equipment, GTV mbH, United Coatings Technologies (UCT), Metallisation Ltd, Thermion, Flame Spray Technologies (FST), Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T, Plasma Giken, Zhengzhou Lijia, Kermetico, Shanghai Liangshi
Market Segmentation by Product:
Plasma Spray
HVOF Spray
Arc Spray
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Steel Industry
Automotive & Transport
Power Generation
Other
The Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plasma Spray
1.2.3 HVOF Spray
1.2.4 Arc Spray
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Steel Industry
1.3.5 Automotive & Transport
1.3.6 Power Generation
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production
2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Thermal Spray Coating Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Thermal Spray Coating Equipment in 2021
4.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Oerlikon Metco
12.1.1 Oerlikon Metco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Oerlikon Metco Overview
12.1.3 Oerlikon Metco Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Oerlikon Metco Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Oerlikon Metco Recent Developments
12.2 Praxair Surface Technologies
12.2.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Corporation Information
12.2.2 Praxair Surface Technologies Overview
12.2.3 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Developments
12.3 Lincotek Equipment
12.3.1 Lincotek Equipment Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lincotek Equipment Overview
12.3.3 Lincotek Equipment Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Lincotek Equipment Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Lincotek Equipment Recent Developments
12.4 GTV mbH
12.4.1 GTV mbH Corporation Information
12.4.2 GTV mbH Overview
12.4.3 GTV mbH Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 GTV mbH Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 GTV mbH Recent Developments
12.5 United Coatings Technologies (UCT)
12.5.1 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Corporation Information
12.5.2 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Overview
12.5.3 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 United Coatings Technologies (UCT) Recent Developments
12.6 Metallisation Ltd
12.6.1 Metallisation Ltd Corporation Information
12.6.2 Metallisation Ltd Overview
12.6.3 Metallisation Ltd Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Metallisation Ltd Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Metallisation Ltd Recent Developments
12.7 Thermion
12.7.1 Thermion Corporation Information
12.7.2 Thermion Overview
12.7.3 Thermion Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Thermion Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Thermion Recent Developments
12.8 Flame Spray Technologies (FST)
12.8.1 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Overview
12.8.3 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Flame Spray Technologies (FST) Recent Developments
12.9 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T
12.9.1 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Corporation Information
12.9.2 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Overview
12.9.3 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Guangzhou Sanxin Metal S&T Recent Developments
12.10 Plasma Giken
12.10.1 Plasma Giken Corporation Information
12.10.2 Plasma Giken Overview
12.10.3 Plasma Giken Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Plasma Giken Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Plasma Giken Recent Developments
12.11 Zhengzhou Lijia
12.11.1 Zhengzhou Lijia Corporation Information
12.11.2 Zhengzhou Lijia Overview
12.11.3 Zhengzhou Lijia Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Zhengzhou Lijia Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Zhengzhou Lijia Recent Developments
12.12 Kermetico
12.12.1 Kermetico Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kermetico Overview
12.12.3 Kermetico Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Kermetico Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Kermetico Recent Developments
12.13 Shanghai Liangshi
12.13.1 Shanghai Liangshi Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shanghai Liangshi Overview
12.13.3 Shanghai Liangshi Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 Shanghai Liangshi Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Shanghai Liangshi Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Production Mode & Process
13.4 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Sales Channels
13.4.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Distributors
13.5 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Industry Trends
14.2 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Drivers
14.3 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Challenges
14.4 Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Thermal Spray Coating Equipment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
