Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain

The report titled Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Insulation in Buildings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Insulation in Buildings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rockwool International, Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, BASF, JACKON Insulation, URSA, Ravago, Puren Gmbh, Linzmeier, STEICO, Austrotherm, Kingspan Group, Paroc Group, Swisspor, Recticel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mineral Wool

EPS

XPS

PU/PIR

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wall

Roof

Floor

Others



The Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Insulation in Buildings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Insulation in Buildings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Insulation in Buildings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mineral Wool

1.2.3 EPS

1.2.4 XPS

1.2.5 PU/PIR

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Europe

2.5 North America

2.6 China

3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thermal Insulation in Buildings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Insulation in Buildings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Rockwool International

12.1.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rockwool International Overview

12.1.3 Rockwool International Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rockwool International Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.1.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments

12.2 Knauf Insulation

12.2.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Knauf Insulation Overview

12.2.3 Knauf Insulation Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Knauf Insulation Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.2.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments

12.3 Saint-Gobain

12.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.3.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.3.3 Saint-Gobain Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Saint-Gobain Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 JACKON Insulation

12.5.1 JACKON Insulation Corporation Information

12.5.2 JACKON Insulation Overview

12.5.3 JACKON Insulation Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JACKON Insulation Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.5.5 JACKON Insulation Recent Developments

12.6 URSA

12.6.1 URSA Corporation Information

12.6.2 URSA Overview

12.6.3 URSA Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 URSA Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.6.5 URSA Recent Developments

12.7 Ravago

12.7.1 Ravago Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ravago Overview

12.7.3 Ravago Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ravago Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.7.5 Ravago Recent Developments

12.8 Puren Gmbh

12.8.1 Puren Gmbh Corporation Information

12.8.2 Puren Gmbh Overview

12.8.3 Puren Gmbh Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Puren Gmbh Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.8.5 Puren Gmbh Recent Developments

12.9 Linzmeier

12.9.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information

12.9.2 Linzmeier Overview

12.9.3 Linzmeier Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Linzmeier Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.9.5 Linzmeier Recent Developments

12.10 STEICO

12.10.1 STEICO Corporation Information

12.10.2 STEICO Overview

12.10.3 STEICO Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 STEICO Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.10.5 STEICO Recent Developments

12.11 Austrotherm

12.11.1 Austrotherm Corporation Information

12.11.2 Austrotherm Overview

12.11.3 Austrotherm Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Austrotherm Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.11.5 Austrotherm Recent Developments

12.12 Kingspan Group

12.12.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kingspan Group Overview

12.12.3 Kingspan Group Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kingspan Group Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.12.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments

12.13 Paroc Group

12.13.1 Paroc Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Paroc Group Overview

12.13.3 Paroc Group Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Paroc Group Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.13.5 Paroc Group Recent Developments

12.14 Swisspor

12.14.1 Swisspor Corporation Information

12.14.2 Swisspor Overview

12.14.3 Swisspor Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Swisspor Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.14.5 Swisspor Recent Developments

12.15 Recticel

12.15.1 Recticel Corporation Information

12.15.2 Recticel Overview

12.15.3 Recticel Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Recticel Thermal Insulation in Buildings Product Description

12.15.5 Recticel Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Production Mode & Process

13.4 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Distributors

13.5 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Industry Trends

14.2 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Drivers

14.3 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Challenges

14.4 Thermal Insulation in Buildings Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Thermal Insulation in Buildings Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

