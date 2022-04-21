Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | NOVA Chemicals, SABIC, BASF

“

The report titled Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NOVA Chemicals, SABIC, BASF, Xingda Foam, Sulzer, Knauf industries, INEOS Styrenics, Ravago Group, Synthos, NexKemia, Atlas EPS, Sunde Group, BEWI, Flint Hills Resources, Kaneka Corp, Foam Factory, Satisty

Market Segmentation by Product:

EPS

XPS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture

Others



The Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene

1.1 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Overview

1.1.1 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Product Scope

1.1.2 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 EPS

2.5 XPS

2.6 Others

3 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Construction

3.5 Packaging

3.6 Automotive

3.7 Agriculture

3.8 Others

4 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market

4.4 Global Top Players Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 NOVA Chemicals

5.1.1 NOVA Chemicals Profile

5.1.2 NOVA Chemicals Main Business

5.1.3 NOVA Chemicals Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NOVA Chemicals Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 NOVA Chemicals Recent Developments

5.2 SABIC

5.2.1 SABIC Profile

5.2.2 SABIC Main Business

5.2.3 SABIC Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SABIC Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 SABIC Recent Developments

5.3 BASF

5.3.1 BASF Profile

5.3.2 BASF Main Business

5.3.3 BASF Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BASF Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Xingda Foam Recent Developments

5.4 Xingda Foam

5.4.1 Xingda Foam Profile

5.4.2 Xingda Foam Main Business

5.4.3 Xingda Foam Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Xingda Foam Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Xingda Foam Recent Developments

5.5 Sulzer

5.5.1 Sulzer Profile

5.5.2 Sulzer Main Business

5.5.3 Sulzer Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Sulzer Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Sulzer Recent Developments

5.6 Knauf industries

5.6.1 Knauf industries Profile

5.6.2 Knauf industries Main Business

5.6.3 Knauf industries Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Knauf industries Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Knauf industries Recent Developments

5.7 INEOS Styrenics

5.7.1 INEOS Styrenics Profile

5.7.2 INEOS Styrenics Main Business

5.7.3 INEOS Styrenics Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 INEOS Styrenics Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 INEOS Styrenics Recent Developments

5.8 Ravago Group

5.8.1 Ravago Group Profile

5.8.2 Ravago Group Main Business

5.8.3 Ravago Group Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ravago Group Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Ravago Group Recent Developments

5.9 Synthos

5.9.1 Synthos Profile

5.9.2 Synthos Main Business

5.9.3 Synthos Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Synthos Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Synthos Recent Developments

5.10 NexKemia

5.10.1 NexKemia Profile

5.10.2 NexKemia Main Business

5.10.3 NexKemia Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NexKemia Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 NexKemia Recent Developments

5.11 Atlas EPS

5.11.1 Atlas EPS Profile

5.11.2 Atlas EPS Main Business

5.11.3 Atlas EPS Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Atlas EPS Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Atlas EPS Recent Developments

5.12 Sunde Group

5.12.1 Sunde Group Profile

5.12.2 Sunde Group Main Business

5.12.3 Sunde Group Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sunde Group Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Sunde Group Recent Developments

5.13 BEWI

5.13.1 BEWI Profile

5.13.2 BEWI Main Business

5.13.3 BEWI Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 BEWI Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 BEWI Recent Developments

5.14 Flint Hills Resources

5.14.1 Flint Hills Resources Profile

5.14.2 Flint Hills Resources Main Business

5.14.3 Flint Hills Resources Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Flint Hills Resources Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments

5.15 Kaneka Corp

5.15.1 Kaneka Corp Profile

5.15.2 Kaneka Corp Main Business

5.15.3 Kaneka Corp Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Kaneka Corp Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Kaneka Corp Recent Developments

5.16 Foam Factory

5.16.1 Foam Factory Profile

5.16.2 Foam Factory Main Business

5.16.3 Foam Factory Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Foam Factory Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Foam Factory Recent Developments

5.17 Satisty

5.17.1 Satisty Profile

5.17.2 Satisty Main Business

5.17.3 Satisty Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Satisty Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Satisty Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Dynamics

11.1 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Industry Trends

11.2 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Drivers

11.3 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Challenges

11.4 Thermal Insulation Foamed Polystyrene Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

