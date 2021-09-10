Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2027 | FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermal Infrared Imagers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2707797/global-thermal-infrared-imagers-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Infrared Imagers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd., Fluke Corporation, BAE Systems, DALI Technology, MSA Safety Incorporated, Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd., Elbit Systems, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Hikvision, NEC Corporation, Fotric Inc., Bullard, Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Uncooled Thermal Infrared Imagers

Cooled Thermal Infrared Imagers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil

Military



The Thermal Infrared Imagers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermal Infrared Imagers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermal Infrared Imagers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermal Infrared Imagers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2707797/global-thermal-infrared-imagers-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Uncooled Thermal Infrared Imagers

1.2.3 Cooled Thermal Infrared Imagers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Thermal Infrared Imagers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Thermal Infrared Imagers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Thermal Infrared Imagers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Thermal Infrared Imagers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Infrared Imagers Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

4.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Corporation Information

4.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.1.4 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.1.6 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.1.7 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 FLIR Systems Inc. Recent Development

4.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

4.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

4.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.2.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.2.6 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.2.7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

4.3 Lockheed Martin

4.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

4.3.2 Lockheed Martin Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.3.4 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

4.4 Thales Group

4.4.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

4.4.2 Thales Group Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.4.4 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Thales Group Recent Development

4.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd.

4.5.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.5.2 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.5.4 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.6 Fluke Corporation

4.6.1 Fluke Corporation Corporation Information

4.6.2 Fluke Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.6.4 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Fluke Corporation Recent Development

4.7 BAE Systems

4.7.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

4.7.2 BAE Systems Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.7.4 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.7.6 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.7.7 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 BAE Systems Recent Development

4.8 DALI Technology

4.8.1 DALI Technology Corporation Information

4.8.2 DALI Technology Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 DALI Technology Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.8.4 DALI Technology Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 DALI Technology Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.8.6 DALI Technology Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.8.7 DALI Technology Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 DALI Technology Recent Development

4.9 MSA Safety Incorporated

4.9.1 MSA Safety Incorporated Corporation Information

4.9.2 MSA Safety Incorporated Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.9.4 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.9.6 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.9.7 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 MSA Safety Incorporated Recent Development

4.10 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd.

4.10.1 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.10.2 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.10.4 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.11 Elbit Systems

4.11.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

4.11.2 Elbit Systems Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.11.4 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Elbit Systems Recent Development

4.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

4.12.1 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

4.12.2 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.12.4 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Recent Development

4.13 Hikvision

4.13.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

4.13.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Hikvision Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.13.4 Hikvision Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Hikvision Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Hikvision Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Hikvision Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Hikvision Recent Development

4.14 NEC Corporation

4.14.1 NEC Corporation Corporation Information

4.14.2 NEC Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.14.4 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.14.6 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.14.7 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 NEC Corporation Recent Development

4.15 Fotric Inc.

4.15.1 Fotric Inc. Corporation Information

4.15.2 Fotric Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Fotric Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.15.4 Fotric Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Fotric Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Fotric Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Fotric Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Fotric Inc. Recent Development

4.16 Bullard

4.16.1 Bullard Corporation Information

4.16.2 Bullard Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.16.4 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Bullard Recent Development

4.17 Keysight Technologies, Inc.

4.17.1 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

4.17.2 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered

4.17.4 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type

7.4 North America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Thermal Infrared Imagers Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Clients Analysis

12.4 Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Thermal Infrared Imagers Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Drivers

13.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Opportunities

13.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Challenges

13.4 Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2707797/global-thermal-infrared-imagers-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”