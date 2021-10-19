Thermal Camera Market 2021 Statistics, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | FLIR Systems(US), FLUKE(US), Optris(Geamany)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Thermal Camera Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Camera report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Camera market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Camera market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Camera market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Camera market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Camera market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FLIR Systems(US), FLUKE(US), Optris(Geamany), Infrared Cameras(US), FluxData(HAlma)(US), InfraTec GmbH(Germany), Testo(Germany), Keysight Technologies(US), CorDEX(UK), IRCameras(US), Hikvision, Axis Communications

Market Segmentation by Product:

Short-wave Length Camera

Mid-wave Length Camera

Long-wave Length Camera



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Power

Others



The Thermal Camera Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Camera market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Camera market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Thermal Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Camera

1.2 Thermal Camera Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermal Camera Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Short-wave Length Camera

1.2.3 Mid-wave Length Camera

1.2.4 Long-wave Length Camera

1.3 Thermal Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermal Camera Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Power

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Thermal Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Thermal Camera Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Thermal Camera Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Thermal Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Thermal Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Thermal Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Thermal Camera Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Camera Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Thermal Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Thermal Camera Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Thermal Camera Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Thermal Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Thermal Camera Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Thermal Camera Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Thermal Camera Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Thermal Camera Production

3.4.1 North America Thermal Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Thermal Camera Production

3.5.1 Europe Thermal Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Thermal Camera Production

3.6.1 China Thermal Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Thermal Camera Production

3.7.1 Japan Thermal Camera Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Thermal Camera Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Thermal Camera Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Thermal Camera Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Thermal Camera Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Thermal Camera Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Thermal Camera Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thermal Camera Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Thermal Camera Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thermal Camera Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Thermal Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Thermal Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Thermal Camera Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Thermal Camera Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 FLIR Systems(US)

7.1.1 FLIR Systems(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.1.2 FLIR Systems(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.1.3 FLIR Systems(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 FLIR Systems(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 FLIR Systems(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 FLUKE(US)

7.2.1 FLUKE(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.2.2 FLUKE(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.2.3 FLUKE(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 FLUKE(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 FLUKE(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Optris(Geamany)

7.3.1 Optris(Geamany) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.3.2 Optris(Geamany) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Optris(Geamany) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Optris(Geamany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Optris(Geamany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Infrared Cameras(US)

7.4.1 Infrared Cameras(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.4.2 Infrared Cameras(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Infrared Cameras(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Infrared Cameras(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Infrared Cameras(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 FluxData(HAlma)(US)

7.5.1 FluxData(HAlma)(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.5.2 FluxData(HAlma)(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.5.3 FluxData(HAlma)(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 FluxData(HAlma)(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 FluxData(HAlma)(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 InfraTec GmbH(Germany)

7.6.1 InfraTec GmbH(Germany) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.6.2 InfraTec GmbH(Germany) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.6.3 InfraTec GmbH(Germany) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 InfraTec GmbH(Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 InfraTec GmbH(Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Testo(Germany)

7.7.1 Testo(Germany) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.7.2 Testo(Germany) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Testo(Germany) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Testo(Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Testo(Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Keysight Technologies(US)

7.8.1 Keysight Technologies(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.8.2 Keysight Technologies(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Keysight Technologies(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Keysight Technologies(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Keysight Technologies(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CorDEX(UK)

7.9.1 CorDEX(UK) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.9.2 CorDEX(UK) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CorDEX(UK) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CorDEX(UK) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CorDEX(UK) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 IRCameras(US)

7.10.1 IRCameras(US) Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.10.2 IRCameras(US) Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.10.3 IRCameras(US) Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 IRCameras(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 IRCameras(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hikvision

7.11.1 Hikvision Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hikvision Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hikvision Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hikvision Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hikvision Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Axis Communications

7.12.1 Axis Communications Thermal Camera Corporation Information

7.12.2 Axis Communications Thermal Camera Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Axis Communications Thermal Camera Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Axis Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Axis Communications Recent Developments/Updates

8 Thermal Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thermal Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermal Camera

8.4 Thermal Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Thermal Camera Distributors List

9.3 Thermal Camera Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Thermal Camera Industry Trends

10.2 Thermal Camera Growth Drivers

10.3 Thermal Camera Market Challenges

10.4 Thermal Camera Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Camera by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Thermal Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Thermal Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Thermal Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Thermal Camera Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Thermal Camera

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Camera by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Camera by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Camera by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Camera by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thermal Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thermal Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thermal Camera by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thermal Camera by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

