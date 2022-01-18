Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market 2022-2028 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Oerlikon Group, Praxair Surface Technologies, TOCALO

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oerlikon Group

Praxair Surface Technologies

TOCALO

Tosoh Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Treibacher Industrie AG

Höganäs AB

Showa Denko

Honeywell International Inc(UOP)

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd.

CHALCO

Bodycote plc

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH

Paton Turbine Technologies

A&A Coatings

Precision Coatings, Inc.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

ASB Industries Inc.

Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd..



Market Segmentation by Product:

Ceramic Coating

Metal/Alloy Coating



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Energy

Others



The Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market expansion?

What will be the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ceramic Coating

2.1.2 Metal/Alloy Coating

2.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Military

3.1.4 Energy

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oerlikon Group

7.1.1 Oerlikon Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oerlikon Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oerlikon Group Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oerlikon Group Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Oerlikon Group Recent Development

7.2 Praxair Surface Technologies

7.2.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Surface Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development

7.3 TOCALO

7.3.1 TOCALO Corporation Information

7.3.2 TOCALO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TOCALO Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TOCALO Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.3.5 TOCALO Recent Development

7.4 Tosoh Corporation

7.4.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tosoh Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tosoh Corporation Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tosoh Corporation Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Tosoh Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Treibacher Industrie AG

7.6.1 Treibacher Industrie AG Corporation Information

7.6.2 Treibacher Industrie AG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Treibacher Industrie AG Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Treibacher Industrie AG Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Treibacher Industrie AG Recent Development

7.7 Höganäs AB

7.7.1 Höganäs AB Corporation Information

7.7.2 Höganäs AB Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Höganäs AB Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Höganäs AB Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Höganäs AB Recent Development

7.8 Showa Denko

7.8.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

7.8.2 Showa Denko Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Showa Denko Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Showa Denko Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.9 Honeywell International Inc(UOP)

7.9.1 Honeywell International Inc(UOP) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Honeywell International Inc(UOP) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Honeywell International Inc(UOP) Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Honeywell International Inc(UOP) Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Honeywell International Inc(UOP) Recent Development

7.10 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Bgrimm Advanced Materials Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanghai Bestry Performance Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 CHALCO

7.13.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

7.13.2 CHALCO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CHALCO Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CHALCO Products Offered

7.13.5 CHALCO Recent Development

7.14 Bodycote plc

7.14.1 Bodycote plc Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bodycote plc Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bodycote plc Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bodycote plc Products Offered

7.14.5 Bodycote plc Recent Development

7.15 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

7.15.1 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Products Offered

7.15.5 Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc. Recent Development

7.16 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH

7.16.1 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

7.16.2 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH Products Offered

7.16.5 ALD Vacuum Technologies GmbH Recent Development

7.17 Paton Turbine Technologies

7.17.1 Paton Turbine Technologies Corporation Information

7.17.2 Paton Turbine Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Paton Turbine Technologies Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Paton Turbine Technologies Products Offered

7.17.5 Paton Turbine Technologies Recent Development

7.18 A&A Coatings

7.18.1 A&A Coatings Corporation Information

7.18.2 A&A Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 A&A Coatings Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 A&A Coatings Products Offered

7.18.5 A&A Coatings Recent Development

7.19 Precision Coatings, Inc.

7.19.1 Precision Coatings, Inc. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Precision Coatings, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Precision Coatings, Inc. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Precision Coatings, Inc. Products Offered

7.19.5 Precision Coatings, Inc. Recent Development

7.20 Flame Spray Coating Co.

7.20.1 Flame Spray Coating Co. Corporation Information

7.20.2 Flame Spray Coating Co. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Flame Spray Coating Co. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Flame Spray Coating Co. Products Offered

7.20.5 Flame Spray Coating Co. Recent Development

7.21 ASB Industries Inc.

7.21.1 ASB Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.21.2 ASB Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ASB Industries Inc. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ASB Industries Inc. Products Offered

7.21.5 ASB Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.22 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd..

7.22.1 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd.. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd.. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd.. Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd.. Products Offered

7.22.5 Beijing Jinlunkuntian Special Machine Co.Ltd.. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Distributors

8.3 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Distributors

8.5 Thermal Barrier Coatings (TBC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”