Textile Yarn Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Parkdale Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Huvis

The report titled Global Textile Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Textile Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Textile Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Textile Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Parkdale Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Huvis, Grasim Industries, Raymond, Weiqiao Textile, Kairuide Holding, Low & Bonar, Hengli

Market Segmentation by Product:

Animal

Plant

Chemical



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel

Home Textile

Industrial

Others



The Textile Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Animal

1.2.3 Plant

1.2.4 Chemical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Textile

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Textile Yarn Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Textile Yarn Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Textile Yarn Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Textile Yarn, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Textile Yarn Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Textile Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Textile Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Textile Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Textile Yarn Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Textile Yarn Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Textile Yarn Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Textile Yarn Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Textile Yarn Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Textile Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Textile Yarn Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Yarn Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Textile Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Textile Yarn Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Textile Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Textile Yarn Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Textile Yarn Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Textile Yarn Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Textile Yarn Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Textile Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Textile Yarn Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Textile Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Textile Yarn Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Textile Yarn Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Textile Yarn Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Textile Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Textile Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Textile Yarn Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Textile Yarn Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Textile Yarn Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Textile Yarn Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Textile Yarn Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Textile Yarn Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Textile Yarn Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Textile Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Textile Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Textile Yarn Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Textile Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Textile Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Textile Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Textile Yarn Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Textile Yarn Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Textile Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Textile Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Textile Yarn Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Textile Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Textile Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Textile Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Textile Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Textile Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Textile Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Textile Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Textile Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Yarn Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Yarn Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Textile Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Textile Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Textile Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Textile Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Parkdale Mills

12.1.1 Parkdale Mills Corporation Information

12.1.2 Parkdale Mills Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Parkdale Mills Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Parkdale Mills Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.1.5 Parkdale Mills Recent Development

12.2 Vardhman Textiles

12.2.1 Vardhman Textiles Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vardhman Textiles Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vardhman Textiles Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vardhman Textiles Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.2.5 Vardhman Textiles Recent Development

12.3 Huvis

12.3.1 Huvis Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huvis Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Huvis Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huvis Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.3.5 Huvis Recent Development

12.4 Grasim Industries

12.4.1 Grasim Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Grasim Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Grasim Industries Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Grasim Industries Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.4.5 Grasim Industries Recent Development

12.5 Raymond

12.5.1 Raymond Corporation Information

12.5.2 Raymond Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Raymond Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Raymond Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.5.5 Raymond Recent Development

12.6 Weiqiao Textile

12.6.1 Weiqiao Textile Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weiqiao Textile Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Weiqiao Textile Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Weiqiao Textile Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.6.5 Weiqiao Textile Recent Development

12.7 Kairuide Holding

12.7.1 Kairuide Holding Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kairuide Holding Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kairuide Holding Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kairuide Holding Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.7.5 Kairuide Holding Recent Development

12.8 Low & Bonar

12.8.1 Low & Bonar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Low & Bonar Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Low & Bonar Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Low & Bonar Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.8.5 Low & Bonar Recent Development

12.9 Hengli

12.9.1 Hengli Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hengli Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hengli Textile Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hengli Textile Yarn Products Offered

12.9.5 Hengli Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Textile Yarn Industry Trends

13.2 Textile Yarn Market Drivers

13.3 Textile Yarn Market Challenges

13.4 Textile Yarn Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Textile Yarn Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

