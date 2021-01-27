Textile High Performance Fiber Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | DuPont, Teijin, Toray Industries

“

The Textile High Performance Fiber Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. The Textile High Performance Fiber study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile High Performance Fiber report. The leading players of the global Textile High Performance Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile High Performance Fiber market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile High Performance Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile High Performance Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Teijin, Toray Industries, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Solvay, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, Kureha Corporation, Owens Corning, PBI Performance Products, 3B Fiberglass, AGY Holdings, SHENYING CARBON FIBER

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Fiber

Aramid

PBI

PPS

Glass Fiber

High Strength Polyethylene

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing/Garment

Technical Textiles

Others



The Textile High Performance Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile High Performance Fiber market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile High Performance Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile High Performance Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile High Performance Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile High Performance Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile High Performance Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Textile High Performance Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Aramid

1.2.3 PBI

1.2.4 PPS

1.2.5 Glass Fiber

1.2.6 High Strength Polyethylene

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Textile High Performance Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Textile High Performance Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Textile High Performance Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Textile High Performance Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Textile High Performance Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Textile High Performance Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Textile High Performance Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

4.1 Textile High Performance Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Clothing/Garment

4.1.2 Technical Textiles

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Textile High Performance Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber by Application

5 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile High Performance Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Textile High Performance Fiber Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DuPont Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.2 Teijin

10.2.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.2.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Teijin Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DuPont Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Teijin Recent Developments

10.3 Toray Industries

10.3.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Toray Industries Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Toray Industries Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments

10.4 Royal DSM

10.4.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

10.4.2 Royal DSM Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Royal DSM Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Royal DSM Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments

10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

10.6 Solvay

10.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.6.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Solvay Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Solvay Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Solvay Recent Developments

10.7 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

10.7.1 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Recent Developments

10.8 Kureha Corporation

10.8.1 Kureha Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kureha Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kureha Corporation Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kureha Corporation Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Kureha Corporation Recent Developments

10.9 Owens Corning

10.9.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.9.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Owens Corning Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Owens Corning Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

10.10 PBI Performance Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Textile High Performance Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PBI Performance Products Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PBI Performance Products Recent Developments

10.11 3B Fiberglass

10.11.1 3B Fiberglass Corporation Information

10.11.2 3B Fiberglass Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 3B Fiberglass Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 3B Fiberglass Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 3B Fiberglass Recent Developments

10.12 AGY Holdings

10.12.1 AGY Holdings Corporation Information

10.12.2 AGY Holdings Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 AGY Holdings Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AGY Holdings Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 AGY Holdings Recent Developments

10.13 SHENYING CARBON FIBER

10.13.1 SHENYING CARBON FIBER Corporation Information

10.13.2 SHENYING CARBON FIBER Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 SHENYING CARBON FIBER Textile High Performance Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SHENYING CARBON FIBER Textile High Performance Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 SHENYING CARBON FIBER Recent Developments

11 Textile High Performance Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Textile High Performance Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Textile High Performance Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Textile High Performance Fiber Industry Trends

11.4.2 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Drivers

11.4.3 Textile High Performance Fiber Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

