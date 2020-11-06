Textile Auxiliary Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Huntsman Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, DyStar Group, DowDuPont

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Textile Auxiliary market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Auxiliary market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Auxiliary report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Auxiliary report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Auxiliary market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Auxiliary market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Auxiliary market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Auxiliary market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Auxiliary market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Textile Auxiliary Market Research Report: Huntsman Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, DyStar Group, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Archroma, Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Rudolph GmbH, Chemdyes Sdn Bhd, Oleon, Buckman, Akzo Nobel, Kemira

Types: Pre-Treatment Agents

Dye-Stuffs

Finishing Agents

Softening Agents

Anti-Foaming Agents

Odour Absorbers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others



Applications: Apparel

Home Furnishing

Digital Printing

Automotive Textiles

Others



The Textile Auxiliary Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Auxiliary market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Auxiliary market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Auxiliary market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Auxiliary industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Auxiliary market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Auxiliary market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Auxiliary market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Auxiliary Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Textile Auxiliary Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pre-Treatment Agents

1.4.3 Dye-Stuffs

1.4.4 Finishing Agents

1.4.5 Softening Agents

1.4.6 Anti-Foaming Agents

1.4.7 Odour Absorbers

1.4.8 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apparel

1.5.3 Home Furnishing

1.5.4 Digital Printing

1.5.5 Automotive Textiles

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Textile Auxiliary, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Textile Auxiliary Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Textile Auxiliary Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Textile Auxiliary Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Textile Auxiliary Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Auxiliary Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Textile Auxiliary Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Textile Auxiliary Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Textile Auxiliary Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Textile Auxiliary Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Textile Auxiliary Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Textile Auxiliary Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Textile Auxiliary Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Textile Auxiliary Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Textile Auxiliary Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Textile Auxiliary Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Textile Auxiliary Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Textile Auxiliary Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Textile Auxiliary Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Textile Auxiliary Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Textile Auxiliary Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Textile Auxiliary Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Textile Auxiliary Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Textile Auxiliary Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Textile Auxiliary Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Textile Auxiliary Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Textile Auxiliary Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Textile Auxiliary Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Textile Auxiliary Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Textile Auxiliary Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Auxiliary Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Auxiliary Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Textile Auxiliary Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Auxiliary Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Auxiliary Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Auxiliary Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Auxiliary Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Auxiliary Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Huntsman Corporation

12.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Huntsman Corporation Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.1.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Tata Chemicals Limited

12.2.1 Tata Chemicals Limited Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tata Chemicals Limited Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tata Chemicals Limited Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.2.5 Tata Chemicals Limited Recent Development

12.3 DyStar Group

12.3.1 DyStar Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 DyStar Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DyStar Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DyStar Group Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.3.5 DyStar Group Recent Development

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.5 Evonik Industries AG

12.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Industries AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Evonik Industries AG Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.5.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.6 Archroma

12.6.1 Archroma Corporation Information

12.6.2 Archroma Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Archroma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Archroma Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.6.5 Archroma Recent Development

12.7 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

12.7.1 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.7.5 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Recent Development

12.8 Rudolph GmbH

12.8.1 Rudolph GmbH Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rudolph GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rudolph GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Rudolph GmbH Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.8.5 Rudolph GmbH Recent Development

12.9 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd

12.9.1 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.9.5 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Recent Development

12.10 Oleon

12.10.1 Oleon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oleon Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oleon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Oleon Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.10.5 Oleon Recent Development

12.11 Huntsman Corporation

12.11.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Huntsman Corporation Textile Auxiliary Products Offered

12.11.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Akzo Nobel

12.12.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Akzo Nobel Products Offered

12.12.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

12.13 Kemira

12.13.1 Kemira Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kemira Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Kemira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Kemira Products Offered

12.13.5 Kemira Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Textile Auxiliary Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Textile Auxiliary Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

