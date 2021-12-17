Textile Auxiliaries Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Kemin Industries, Evonik, AkzoNobel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Textile Auxiliaries Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Auxiliaries report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Auxiliaries market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Auxiliaries market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Auxiliaries market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Auxiliaries market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Auxiliaries market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kemin Industries, Evonik, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, DyStar Group, Dow Chemical Company, Archroma, Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Rudolph GmbH, Chemdyes Sdn Bhd, Oleon, Buckman, Kemira, Croda Industrial Chemicals, CHT Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pre-Treatment Agents

Dye-Stuffs

Finishing Agents

Softening Agents

Anti-Foaming Agents

Odour Absorbers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Digital Printing

Automotive Textiles

Others



The Textile Auxiliaries Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Auxiliaries market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Auxiliaries market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Textile Auxiliaries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Auxiliaries

1.2 Textile Auxiliaries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pre-Treatment Agents

1.2.3 Dye-Stuffs

1.2.4 Finishing Agents

1.2.5 Softening Agents

1.2.6 Anti-Foaming Agents

1.2.7 Odour Absorbers

1.2.8 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Textile Auxiliaries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Digital Printing

1.3.5 Automotive Textiles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Textile Auxiliaries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Textile Auxiliaries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Textile Auxiliaries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Textile Auxiliaries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Textile Auxiliaries Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Textile Auxiliaries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Textile Auxiliaries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Textile Auxiliaries Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Textile Auxiliaries Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Textile Auxiliaries Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Textile Auxiliaries Production

3.4.1 North America Textile Auxiliaries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Production

3.5.1 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Textile Auxiliaries Production

3.6.1 China Textile Auxiliaries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Textile Auxiliaries Production

3.7.1 Japan Textile Auxiliaries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Textile Auxiliaries Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Textile Auxiliaries Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Textile Auxiliaries Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kemin Industries

7.1.1 Kemin Industries Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kemin Industries Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kemin Industries Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kemin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kemin Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 AkzoNobel

7.3.1 AkzoNobel Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.3.2 AkzoNobel Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.3.3 AkzoNobel Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Huntsman Corporation

7.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Huntsman Corporation Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Huntsman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Tata Chemicals Limited

7.5.1 Tata Chemicals Limited Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tata Chemicals Limited Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Tata Chemicals Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Tata Chemicals Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 DyStar Group

7.6.1 DyStar Group Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.6.2 DyStar Group Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.6.3 DyStar Group Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 DyStar Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 DyStar Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dow Chemical Company

7.7.1 Dow Chemical Company Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dow Chemical Company Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dow Chemical Company Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Archroma

7.8.1 Archroma Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Archroma Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Archroma Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Archroma Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Archroma Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

7.9.1 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Rudolph GmbH

7.10.1 Rudolph GmbH Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rudolph GmbH Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Rudolph GmbH Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Rudolph GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Rudolph GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd

7.11.1 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Chemdyes Sdn Bhd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oleon

7.12.1 Oleon Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oleon Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oleon Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Oleon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oleon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Buckman

7.13.1 Buckman Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Buckman Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Buckman Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Buckman Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Buckman Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kemira

7.14.1 Kemira Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kemira Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kemira Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kemira Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kemira Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Croda Industrial Chemicals

7.15.1 Croda Industrial Chemicals Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.15.2 Croda Industrial Chemicals Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Croda Industrial Chemicals Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Croda Industrial Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Croda Industrial Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CHT Group

7.16.1 CHT Group Textile Auxiliaries Corporation Information

7.16.2 CHT Group Textile Auxiliaries Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CHT Group Textile Auxiliaries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CHT Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CHT Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Textile Auxiliaries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Textile Auxiliaries Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Textile Auxiliaries

8.4 Textile Auxiliaries Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Textile Auxiliaries Distributors List

9.3 Textile Auxiliaries Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Textile Auxiliaries Industry Trends

10.2 Textile Auxiliaries Growth Drivers

10.3 Textile Auxiliaries Market Challenges

10.4 Textile Auxiliaries Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Textile Auxiliaries by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Textile Auxiliaries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Textile Auxiliaries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Textile Auxiliaries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Textile Auxiliaries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Textile Auxiliaries

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Textile Auxiliaries by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Textile Auxiliaries by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Textile Auxiliaries by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”