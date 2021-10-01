Test and Measurement Equipment Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Keysight, Anritsu, Tektronix

“

The report titled Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Test and Measurement Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Test and Measurement Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Keysight, Anritsu, Tektronix, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek, Viavi, Teledyne, Ceyear, Advantest, National Instruments, Exfo, Yokogawa Electric, Gw Instek, RIGOL Technologies, Transcom Instrument, Siglent, Uni Trend Technology, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd, B&K Precision

Market Segmentation by Product:

Microwave/ Millimeter-wave Measuring Instruments

Photoelectric Measuring Instruments

Communication Measuring Instruments

Basic Measuring Instruments



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare (Medical & Pharmaceuticals)

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Others



The Test and Measurement Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Test and Measurement Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Test and Measurement Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Test and Measurement Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Test and Measurement Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Test and Measurement Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Test and Measurement Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Microwave/ Millimeter-wave Measuring Instruments

1.2.3 Photoelectric Measuring Instruments

1.2.4 Communication Measuring Instruments

1.2.5 Basic Measuring Instruments

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 IT & Telecommunications

1.3.5 Healthcare (Medical & Pharmaceuticals)

1.3.6 Semiconductor & Electronics

1.3.7 Industrial

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Production

2.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Test and Measurement Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Test and Measurement Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Test and Measurement Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Keysight

12.1.1 Keysight Corporation Information

12.1.2 Keysight Overview

12.1.3 Keysight Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Keysight Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 Keysight Recent Developments

12.2 Anritsu

12.2.1 Anritsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Anritsu Overview

12.2.3 Anritsu Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Anritsu Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Anritsu Recent Developments

12.3 Tektronix

12.3.1 Tektronix Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tektronix Overview

12.3.3 Tektronix Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tektronix Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 Tektronix Recent Developments

12.4 Rohde & Schwarz

12.4.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rohde & Schwarz Overview

12.4.3 Rohde & Schwarz Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rohde & Schwarz Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Developments

12.5 Ametek

12.5.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ametek Overview

12.5.3 Ametek Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ametek Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Ametek Recent Developments

12.6 Viavi

12.6.1 Viavi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Viavi Overview

12.6.3 Viavi Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Viavi Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Viavi Recent Developments

12.7 Teledyne

12.7.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

12.7.2 Teledyne Overview

12.7.3 Teledyne Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Teledyne Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Teledyne Recent Developments

12.8 Ceyear

12.8.1 Ceyear Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ceyear Overview

12.8.3 Ceyear Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ceyear Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Ceyear Recent Developments

12.9 Advantest

12.9.1 Advantest Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advantest Overview

12.9.3 Advantest Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Advantest Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Advantest Recent Developments

12.10 National Instruments

12.10.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

12.10.2 National Instruments Overview

12.10.3 National Instruments Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 National Instruments Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 National Instruments Recent Developments

12.11 Exfo

12.11.1 Exfo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Exfo Overview

12.11.3 Exfo Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Exfo Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 Exfo Recent Developments

12.12 Yokogawa Electric

12.12.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yokogawa Electric Overview

12.12.3 Yokogawa Electric Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yokogawa Electric Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Developments

12.13 Gw Instek

12.13.1 Gw Instek Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gw Instek Overview

12.13.3 Gw Instek Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Gw Instek Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 Gw Instek Recent Developments

12.14 RIGOL Technologies

12.14.1 RIGOL Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 RIGOL Technologies Overview

12.14.3 RIGOL Technologies Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 RIGOL Technologies Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 RIGOL Technologies Recent Developments

12.15 Transcom Instrument

12.15.1 Transcom Instrument Corporation Information

12.15.2 Transcom Instrument Overview

12.15.3 Transcom Instrument Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Transcom Instrument Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.15.5 Transcom Instrument Recent Developments

12.16 Siglent

12.16.1 Siglent Corporation Information

12.16.2 Siglent Overview

12.16.3 Siglent Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Siglent Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.16.5 Siglent Recent Developments

12.17 Uni Trend Technology

12.17.1 Uni Trend Technology Corporation Information

12.17.2 Uni Trend Technology Overview

12.17.3 Uni Trend Technology Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Uni Trend Technology Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.17.5 Uni Trend Technology Recent Developments

12.18 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd

12.18.1 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

12.18.2 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd Overview

12.18.3 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.18.5 Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd Recent Developments

12.19 B&K Precision

12.19.1 B&K Precision Corporation Information

12.19.2 B&K Precision Overview

12.19.3 B&K Precision Test and Measurement Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 B&K Precision Test and Measurement Equipment Product Description

12.19.5 B&K Precision Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Test and Measurement Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Test and Measurement Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Test and Measurement Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Test and Measurement Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Test and Measurement Equipment Distributors

13.5 Test and Measurement Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Test and Measurement Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Test and Measurement Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Test and Measurement Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Test and Measurement Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

