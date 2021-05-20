Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Abbott, Athena GTX, Contec Medical Systems Co.

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Telehealth and Patient Monitoring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Telehealth and Patient Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Research Report: Abbott, Athena GTX, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche, Aeon Global Health, AViTA, Boston Scientific, Entra Health, GD (General Devices), GlobalMed, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips, QualComm, Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions
Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Types: Blood Pressure Monitoring Facilities
Anesthesia Monitoring Facilities
Heart Monitoring Facilities
Other
Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Applications: Home Healthcare
Hospitals
The Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Telehealth and Patient Monitoring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring market?
Table of Contents:
1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Overview
1.1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Product Overview
1.2 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Blood Pressure Monitoring Facilities
1.2.2 Anesthesia Monitoring Facilities
1.2.3 Heart Monitoring Facilities
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Telehealth and Patient Monitoring as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Application
4.1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Home Healthcare
4.1.2 Hospitals
4.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Country
5.1 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Country
6.1 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Country
8.1 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Business
10.1 Abbott
10.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information
10.1.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Abbott Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Abbott Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
10.2 Athena GTX
10.2.1 Athena GTX Corporation Information
10.2.2 Athena GTX Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Athena GTX Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Abbott Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.2.5 Athena GTX Recent Development
10.3 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd
10.3.1 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd Corporation Information
10.3.2 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.3.5 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd Recent Development
10.4 Cardiomedix
10.4.1 Cardiomedix Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cardiomedix Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Cardiomedix Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Cardiomedix Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.4.5 Cardiomedix Recent Development
10.5 InTouch Health
10.5.1 InTouch Health Corporation Information
10.5.2 InTouch Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 InTouch Health Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 InTouch Health Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.5.5 InTouch Health Recent Development
10.6 Roche
10.6.1 Roche Corporation Information
10.6.2 Roche Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Roche Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Roche Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.6.5 Roche Recent Development
10.7 Aeon Global Health
10.7.1 Aeon Global Health Corporation Information
10.7.2 Aeon Global Health Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Aeon Global Health Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Aeon Global Health Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.7.5 Aeon Global Health Recent Development
10.8 AViTA
10.8.1 AViTA Corporation Information
10.8.2 AViTA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 AViTA Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 AViTA Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.8.5 AViTA Recent Development
10.9 Boston Scientific
10.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information
10.9.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Boston Scientific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Boston Scientific Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.9.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development
10.10 Entra Health
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Entra Health Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Entra Health Recent Development
10.11 GD (General Devices)
10.11.1 GD (General Devices) Corporation Information
10.11.2 GD (General Devices) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 GD (General Devices) Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 GD (General Devices) Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.11.5 GD (General Devices) Recent Development
10.12 GlobalMed
10.12.1 GlobalMed Corporation Information
10.12.2 GlobalMed Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 GlobalMed Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 GlobalMed Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.12.5 GlobalMed Recent Development
10.13 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
10.13.1 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Corporation Information
10.13.2 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.13.5 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Recent Development
10.14 Medtronic
10.14.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
10.14.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Medtronic Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Medtronic Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.14.5 Medtronic Recent Development
10.15 Philips
10.15.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.15.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Philips Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Philips Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.15.5 Philips Recent Development
10.16 QualComm
10.16.1 QualComm Corporation Information
10.16.2 QualComm Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 QualComm Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 QualComm Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.16.5 QualComm Recent Development
10.17 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions
10.17.1 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Corporation Information
10.17.2 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Products Offered
10.17.5 Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Distributors
12.3 Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
