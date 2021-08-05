Because its products require strong technology and patent support. With the advent of 5G, communication equipment manufacturers only have Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia and other enterprises with 5G full industrial chain communication equipment manufacturing capabilities due to technical reasons. Modern communication equipment plays a very important role in people’s lives and is the core of building communication networks. In the past few years, China’s communication network has undergone tremendous changes. From 2G to 5G, this has put forward higher requirements for the upgrading of communication equipment products. Therefore, the products of the industry only exist in the upgrading of technology, and communication equipment. It can’t and can’t be replaced. The market is really concentrated.Top 5 manufacturers took 64.5% market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Telecom Equipment in United States, including the following market information: United States Telecom Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Telecom Equipment companies in 2020 (%) The global Telecom Equipment market size is expected to growth from US$ 232530 million in 2020 to US$ 431030 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

The United States Telecom Equipment market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Telecom Equipment Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Telecom Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Mobile Communication Device, Optical Communication Equipment, Network Communication Equipment United States Telecom Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Telecom Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Banking, Retail, Media, Defense, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Telecom Equipment revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Telecom Equipment revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)

key players include:, Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, ZTE, Samsung, Ciena, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, FiberHome Technologies

