Technical Fluid Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Arkema Group, VOLTRONIC GmbH, NISOTEC

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Arkema Group, VOLTRONIC GmbH, NISOTEC, BIZOL Germany GmbH, Nefteproduct JSC, CIMCOOL Industrial Products, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Multitherm, Dynalene

By Types:

Dielectric Fluid

Heat Transfer Fluid

Drilling Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Other



By Applications:

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Plastics and Polymers

Car and Transportation

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Technical Fluid Market Overview

1.1 Technical Fluid Product Overview

1.2 Technical Fluid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dielectric Fluid

1.2.2 Heat Transfer Fluid

1.2.3 Drilling Fluid

1.2.4 Metalworking Fluid

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Technical Fluid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Technical Fluid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Technical Fluid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Technical Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Technical Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Technical Fluid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Technical Fluid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Technical Fluid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Technical Fluid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Technical Fluid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Technical Fluid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Technical Fluid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Technical Fluid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Technical Fluid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Technical Fluid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Technical Fluid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Technical Fluid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Technical Fluid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Technical Fluid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Technical Fluid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Technical Fluid by Application

4.1 Technical Fluid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petroleum and Natural Gas

4.1.2 Plastics and Polymers

4.1.3 Car and Transportation

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Technical Fluid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Technical Fluid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Technical Fluid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Technical Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Technical Fluid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Technical Fluid by Country

5.1 North America Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Technical Fluid by Country

6.1 Europe Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Technical Fluid by Country

8.1 Latin America Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Fluid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Technical Fluid Business

10.1 Arkema Group

10.1.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arkema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Arkema Group Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Arkema Group Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.1.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

10.2 VOLTRONIC GmbH

10.2.1 VOLTRONIC GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 VOLTRONIC GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 VOLTRONIC GmbH Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Arkema Group Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.2.5 VOLTRONIC GmbH Recent Development

10.3 NISOTEC

10.3.1 NISOTEC Corporation Information

10.3.2 NISOTEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NISOTEC Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NISOTEC Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.3.5 NISOTEC Recent Development

10.4 BIZOL Germany GmbH

10.4.1 BIZOL Germany GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 BIZOL Germany GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BIZOL Germany GmbH Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BIZOL Germany GmbH Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.4.5 BIZOL Germany GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Nefteproduct JSC

10.5.1 Nefteproduct JSC Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nefteproduct JSC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nefteproduct JSC Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nefteproduct JSC Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.5.5 Nefteproduct JSC Recent Development

10.6 CIMCOOL Industrial Products

10.6.1 CIMCOOL Industrial Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 CIMCOOL Industrial Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CIMCOOL Industrial Products Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CIMCOOL Industrial Products Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.6.5 CIMCOOL Industrial Products Recent Development

10.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

10.7.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.7.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Multitherm

10.8.1 Multitherm Corporation Information

10.8.2 Multitherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Multitherm Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Multitherm Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.8.5 Multitherm Recent Development

10.9 Dynalene

10.9.1 Dynalene Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dynalene Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dynalene Technical Fluid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dynalene Technical Fluid Products Offered

10.9.5 Dynalene Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Technical Fluid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Technical Fluid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Technical Fluid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Technical Fluid Distributors

12.3 Technical Fluid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

