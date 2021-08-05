Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns. Tax software streamlines the process of filing taxes by walking the user through tax forms and issues and also automatically calculates the individual’s or company’s tax obligations. Many personal tax software applications are now available in the traditional physical box software format (retail software) as well as in hosted online service (SaaS) formats. North America is the largest market with about 49% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are Avalara, SOVOS, H&R Block, Intuit, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Drake Software, Longview, TaxSlayer, TaxJar, Canopy, TaxACT, Rethink Solutions, ClearTAX, Webtel, Inspur, Seapower etc. Top 5 companies occupied about 38% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tax Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Tax Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Tax Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Tax Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 8368.2 million in 2020 to US$ 15510 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tax Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tax Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tax Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Tax Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud Based, On-Premises United States Tax Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Tax Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Small Business and Individuals, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tax Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tax Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Avalara, SOVOS, H&R Block, Intuit, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Drake Software, Longview, TaxSlayer, TaxJar, Canopy, TaxACT, Rethink Solutions, ClearTAX, Webtel, Inspur, Seapower

