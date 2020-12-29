Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027|:, Illumina, Inc.

The global Targeted DNA Sequencing market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market, such as :, Illumina, Inc., Roche, Agilent Technologies, PierianDx, Genomatix GmbH, GATC Biotech, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, BGI, PerkinElmer, Inc. Targeted DNA Sequencing They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2027. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2027. In 2018, the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Targeted DNA Sequencing industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Product: , Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others Targeted DNA Sequencing Breakdown Data

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Application: n, Academic Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Targeted DNA Sequencing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Targeted DNA Sequencing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Exome Sequencing

1.4.3 Enrichment Sequencing

1.4.4 Amplicon Sequencing

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 Academic Research

1.5.3 Hospitals and Clinics

1.5.4 Pharma

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry

1.6.1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Targeted DNA Sequencing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Targeted DNA Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

2.2.3 Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Targeted DNA Sequencing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Targeted DNA Sequencing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Targeted DNA Sequencing Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Targeted DNA Sequencing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Targeted DNA Sequencing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Targeted DNA Sequencing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

5 Targeted DNA Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

6.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in North America (2019-2021)

6.3 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.4 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

7.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in Europe (2019-2021)

7.3 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

7.4 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8 China

8.1 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

8.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in China (2019-2021)

8.3 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

8.4 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

9.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in Japan (2019-2021)

9.3 Japan Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

9.4 Japan Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

10.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2021)

10.3 Southeast Asia Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

10.4 Southeast Asia Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

11 India

11.1 India Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

11.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in India (2019-2021)

11.3 India Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

11.4 India Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (2015-2021)

12.2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2021)

12.3 Central & South America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

12.4 Central & South America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Illumina, Inc.

13.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Illumina, Inc. Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021))

13.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Roche

13.2.1 Roche Company Details

13.2.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Roche Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.2.4 Roche Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.2.5 Roche Recent Development

13.3 Agilent Technologies

13.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

13.3.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Agilent Technologies Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

13.4 PierianDx

13.4.1 PierianDx Company Details

13.4.2 PierianDx Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 PierianDx Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.4.4 PierianDx Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.4.5 PierianDx Recent Development

13.5 Genomatix GmbH

13.5.1 Genomatix GmbH Company Details

13.5.2 Genomatix GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Genomatix GmbH Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.5.4 Genomatix GmbH Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.5.5 Genomatix GmbH Recent Development

13.6 GATC Biotech

13.6.1 GATC Biotech Company Details

13.6.2 GATC Biotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 GATC Biotech Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.6.4 GATC Biotech Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.6.5 GATC Biotech Recent Development

13.7 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

13.7.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Details

13.7.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.7.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.7.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development

13.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Company Details

13.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development

13.9 QIAGEN

13.9.1 QIAGEN Company Details

13.9.2 QIAGEN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 QIAGEN Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Development

13.10 BGI

13.10.1 BGI Company Details

13.10.2 BGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 BGI Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

13.10.4 BGI Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

13.10.5 BGI Recent Development

13.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.11.1 PerkinElmer, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 PerkinElmer, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PerkinElmer, Inc. Targeted DNA Sequencing Introduction

10.11.4 PerkinElmer, Inc. Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing Business (2015-2021)

10.11.5 PerkinElmer, Inc. Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

