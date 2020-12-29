Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027| Illumina, Inc., Roche

The global Targeted DNA Sequencing market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market, such as Illumina, Inc., Roche, Agilent Technologies, PierianDx, Genomatix GmbH, GATC Biotech, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, BGI, PerkinElmer, Inc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2027. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2027. In 2018, the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Targeted DNA Sequencing industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1674035/global-targeted-dna-sequencing-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Product: Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others the

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Application: , Academic Research, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Targeted DNA Sequencing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Targeted DNA Sequencing market?

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1674035/global-targeted-dna-sequencing-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Targeted DNA Sequencing

1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview

1.1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Region (2015-2027)

1.4 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2021)

1.5 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

1.6 Key Regions Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.1 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.3 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.5 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2027)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Targeted DNA Sequencing Industry

1.7.1.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Targeted DNA Sequencing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Targeted DNA Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027)

2.4 Exome Sequencing

2.5 Enrichment Sequencing

2.6 Amplicon Sequencing

2.7 Others

3 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027)

3.4 Academic Research

3.5 Hospitals and Clinics

3.6 Pharma

3.7 Other

4 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Targeted DNA Sequencing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Targeted DNA Sequencing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Targeted DNA Sequencing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Targeted DNA Sequencing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Illumina, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Roche

5.2.1 Roche Profile

5.2.2 Roche Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Roche Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Roche Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.2.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.3.5 PierianDx Recent Developments

5.4 PierianDx

5.4.1 PierianDx Profile

5.4.2 PierianDx Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 PierianDx Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 PierianDx Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.4.5 PierianDx Recent Developments

5.5 Genomatix GmbH

5.5.1 Genomatix GmbH Profile

5.5.2 Genomatix GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Genomatix GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Genomatix GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.5.5 Genomatix GmbH Recent Developments

5.6 GATC Biotech

5.6.1 GATC Biotech Profile

5.6.2 GATC Biotech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 GATC Biotech Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GATC Biotech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.6.5 GATC Biotech Recent Developments

5.7 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.7.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.7.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 QIAGEN

5.9.1 QIAGEN Profile

5.9.2 QIAGEN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 QIAGEN Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Developments

5.10 BGI

5.10.1 BGI Profile

5.10.2 BGI Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 BGI Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 BGI Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.10.5 BGI Recent Developments

5.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.

5.11.1 PerkinElmer, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 PerkinElmer, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 PerkinElmer, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PerkinElmer, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2021)

5.11.5 PerkinElmer, Inc. Recent Developments

6 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

6.2 North America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

7.2 Europe Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8 China Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

8.1 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

8.2 China Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

10.2 Latin America Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

11 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

12 Targeted DNA Sequencing Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Research Finding /Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 hours at USD(3350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d44cc90fd54c0aa38a5c8d67895b9963,0,1,global-targeted-dna-sequencing-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”

“