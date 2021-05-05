Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size, Sales, Segments, Capacity Outlook, Growth, Potential Applications and Analysis by 2027 |Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, GATC Biotech Ag, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., DNASTAR Inc., QIAGEN, BGI, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc., PierianDx, Genomatix GmbH, Macrogen, Inc. Market Segment by Product Type:

DNA-based Targeted Sequencing

RNA-based Targeted Sequencing Market Segment by Application:

Human Biomedical Research

Plant & Animal Sciences

Drug Discovery

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing

1.1 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Overview

1.1.1 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 DNA-based Targeted Sequencing

2.5 RNA-based Targeted Sequencing 3 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Human Biomedical Research

3.5 Plant & Animal Sciences

3.6 Drug Discovery

3.7 Others 4 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Illumina, Inc.

5.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Illumina, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

5.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Profile

5.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Main Business

5.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Developments

5.3 Agilent Technologies

5.5.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.3.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business

5.3.3 Agilent Technologies Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agilent Technologies Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 GATC Biotech Ag Recent Developments

5.4 GATC Biotech Ag

5.4.1 GATC Biotech Ag Profile

5.4.2 GATC Biotech Ag Main Business

5.4.3 GATC Biotech Ag Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GATC Biotech Ag Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 GATC Biotech Ag Recent Developments

5.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

5.5.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Profile

5.5.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 DNASTAR Inc.

5.7.1 DNASTAR Inc. Profile

5.7.2 DNASTAR Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 DNASTAR Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DNASTAR Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 DNASTAR Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 QIAGEN

5.8.1 QIAGEN Profile

5.8.2 QIAGEN Main Business

5.8.3 QIAGEN Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 QIAGEN Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 QIAGEN Recent Developments

5.9 BGI

5.9.1 BGI Profile

5.9.2 BGI Main Business

5.9.3 BGI Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BGI Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 BGI Recent Developments

5.10 Perkin Elmer, Inc.

5.10.1 Perkin Elmer, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Perkin Elmer, Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Perkin Elmer, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Perkin Elmer, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Perkin Elmer, Inc. Recent Developments

5.11 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

5.11.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5.12.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Profile

5.12.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Main Business

5.12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Recent Developments

5.13 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

5.13.1 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 RainDance Technologies, Inc.

5.14.1 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.14.2 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.14.3 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 RainDance Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.15 PierianDx

5.15.1 PierianDx Profile

5.15.2 PierianDx Main Business

5.15.3 PierianDx Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 PierianDx Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 PierianDx Recent Developments

5.16 Genomatix GmbH

5.16.1 Genomatix GmbH Profile

5.16.2 Genomatix GmbH Main Business

5.16.3 Genomatix GmbH Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Genomatix GmbH Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Genomatix GmbH Recent Developments

5.17 Macrogen, Inc.

5.17.1 Macrogen, Inc. Profile

5.17.2 Macrogen, Inc. Main Business

5.17.3 Macrogen, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Macrogen, Inc. Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Macrogen, Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

