Talc Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | Imerys, Mondo Minerals (Elementis), Minerals Technologies Inc

The report titled Global Talc Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Talc market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Talc market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Talc market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Talc market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Talc report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Talc report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Talc market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Talc market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Talc market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Talc market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Talc market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Imerys, Mondo Minerals (Elementis), Minerals Technologies Inc, IMI Fabi, Golcha Associated, Xilolite, Hayashi-Kasei, Jai Group, H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre, Nippon Talc Co, Beihai Group, Liaoning Aihai Talc, Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial, Guangxi Longguang Talc, Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry, Longsheng Huamei Talc, Guiguang Talc, Haicheng Jinghua Mineral

Market Segmentation by Product:

Talc Lump

Talc Powder



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastics and Rubber

Coatings and Painting

Paper Making

Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Others



The Talc Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Talc market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Talc market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Talc market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Talc industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Talc market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Talc market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Talc market?

Table of Contents:

1 Talc Market Overview

1.1 Talc Product Overview

1.2 Talc Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Talc Lump

1.2.2 Talc Powder

1.3 Global Talc Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Talc Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Talc Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Talc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Talc Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Talc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Talc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Talc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Talc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Talc Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Talc Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Talc Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Talc Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Talc Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Talc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Talc Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Talc Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Talc as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Talc Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Talc Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Talc Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Talc Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Talc Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Talc Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Talc Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Talc Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Talc Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Talc Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Talc Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Talc Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Talc by Application

4.1 Talc Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastics and Rubber

4.1.2 Coatings and Painting

4.1.3 Paper Making

4.1.4 Food, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

4.1.5 Cosmetics and Others

4.2 Global Talc Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Talc Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Talc Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Talc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Talc Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Talc Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Talc Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Talc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Talc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Talc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Talc by Country

5.1 North America Talc Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Talc Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Talc Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Talc Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Talc by Country

6.1 Europe Talc Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Talc Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Talc Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Talc Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Talc by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Talc Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Talc Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Talc Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Talc by Country

8.1 Latin America Talc Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Talc Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Talc Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Talc Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Talc by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Talc Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Talc Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Talc Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Talc Business

10.1 Imerys

10.1.1 Imerys Corporation Information

10.1.2 Imerys Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Imerys Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Imerys Talc Products Offered

10.1.5 Imerys Recent Development

10.2 Mondo Minerals (Elementis)

10.2.1 Mondo Minerals (Elementis) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mondo Minerals (Elementis) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mondo Minerals (Elementis) Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mondo Minerals (Elementis) Talc Products Offered

10.2.5 Mondo Minerals (Elementis) Recent Development

10.3 Minerals Technologies Inc

10.3.1 Minerals Technologies Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Minerals Technologies Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Minerals Technologies Inc Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Minerals Technologies Inc Talc Products Offered

10.3.5 Minerals Technologies Inc Recent Development

10.4 IMI Fabi

10.4.1 IMI Fabi Corporation Information

10.4.2 IMI Fabi Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 IMI Fabi Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 IMI Fabi Talc Products Offered

10.4.5 IMI Fabi Recent Development

10.5 Golcha Associated

10.5.1 Golcha Associated Corporation Information

10.5.2 Golcha Associated Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Golcha Associated Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Golcha Associated Talc Products Offered

10.5.5 Golcha Associated Recent Development

10.6 Xilolite

10.6.1 Xilolite Corporation Information

10.6.2 Xilolite Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Xilolite Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Xilolite Talc Products Offered

10.6.5 Xilolite Recent Development

10.7 Hayashi-Kasei

10.7.1 Hayashi-Kasei Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hayashi-Kasei Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hayashi-Kasei Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hayashi-Kasei Talc Products Offered

10.7.5 Hayashi-Kasei Recent Development

10.8 Jai Group

10.8.1 Jai Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jai Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jai Group Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jai Group Talc Products Offered

10.8.5 Jai Group Recent Development

10.9 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre

10.9.1 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre Corporation Information

10.9.2 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre Talc Products Offered

10.9.5 H.Z.M. Marmi e Pietre Recent Development

10.10 Nippon Talc Co

10.10.1 Nippon Talc Co Corporation Information

10.10.2 Nippon Talc Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Nippon Talc Co Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Nippon Talc Co Talc Products Offered

10.10.5 Nippon Talc Co Recent Development

10.11 Beihai Group

10.11.1 Beihai Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Beihai Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Beihai Group Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Beihai Group Talc Products Offered

10.11.5 Beihai Group Recent Development

10.12 Liaoning Aihai Talc

10.12.1 Liaoning Aihai Talc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Liaoning Aihai Talc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Liaoning Aihai Talc Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Liaoning Aihai Talc Talc Products Offered

10.12.5 Liaoning Aihai Talc Recent Development

10.13 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial

10.13.1 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Talc Products Offered

10.13.5 Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Recent Development

10.14 Guangxi Longguang Talc

10.14.1 Guangxi Longguang Talc Corporation Information

10.14.2 Guangxi Longguang Talc Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Guangxi Longguang Talc Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Guangxi Longguang Talc Talc Products Offered

10.14.5 Guangxi Longguang Talc Recent Development

10.15 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry

10.15.1 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry Corporation Information

10.15.2 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry Talc Products Offered

10.15.5 Liaoning Dongyu Chemical and Mining Industry Recent Development

10.16 Longsheng Huamei Talc

10.16.1 Longsheng Huamei Talc Corporation Information

10.16.2 Longsheng Huamei Talc Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Longsheng Huamei Talc Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Longsheng Huamei Talc Talc Products Offered

10.16.5 Longsheng Huamei Talc Recent Development

10.17 Guiguang Talc

10.17.1 Guiguang Talc Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guiguang Talc Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Guiguang Talc Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Guiguang Talc Talc Products Offered

10.17.5 Guiguang Talc Recent Development

10.18 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral

10.18.1 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral Corporation Information

10.18.2 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral Talc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral Talc Products Offered

10.18.5 Haicheng Jinghua Mineral Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Talc Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Talc Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Talc Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Talc Distributors

12.3 Talc Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

