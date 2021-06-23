Tactical Data Link Market Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 | Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Tactical Data Link Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Tactical Data Link data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Tactical Data Link Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Tactical Data Link Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tactical Data Link market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data. North America is the most representative country for the highly advanced military industry, and it takes up more than 39% market share. Europe and Asia-Pacific is follower with about 42% market share in 2019. Top players such as Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace), Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Viasat, Thales Group, Saab Group, Curtiss-Wright (Tactical Communications), Leonardo, Leidos, Aselsan and so on. Top 5 companies have market share of more than 35% in total. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tactical Data Link Market The global Tactical Data Link market size is projected to reach US$ 8268.2 million by 2027, from US$ 5592.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Market Segment by Product Type:

, Hardware, Software Tactical Data Link Breakdown Data by Platform, Air-Based, Sea-Based, Land-Based Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Tactical Data Link market has been segmented as follows:, North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Tactical Data Link market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace), Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Viasat, Thales Group, Saab Group, Curtiss-Wright (Tactical Communications), Leonardo, Leidos, Aselsan

Market Segment by Application:

A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data. North America is the most representative country for the highly advanced military industry, and it takes up more than 39% market share. Europe and Asia-Pacific is follower with about 42% market share in 2019. Top players such as Raytheon Technologies (Collins Aerospace), Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Viasat, Thales Group, Saab Group, Curtiss-Wright (Tactical Communications), Leonardo, Leidos, Aselsan and so on. Top 5 companies have market share of more than 35% in total. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tactical Data Link Market The global Tactical Data Link market size is projected to reach US$ 8268.2 million by 2027, from US$ 5592.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Tactical Data Link market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Tactical Data Link market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Tactical Data Link market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Tactical Data Link market. Tactical Data Link Breakdown Data by Type, Hardware, Software Tactical Data Link Breakdown Data by Platform, Air-Based, Sea-Based, Land-Based

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tactical Data Link market.

