Synthetic Waxes Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | BASF SE (Germany), Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Synthetic Waxes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Waxes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Waxes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Waxes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Waxes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Waxes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Waxes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF SE (Germany), Blended Waxes, Inc. (US), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Dow Corning (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US), Honeywell International (US), Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands), Lubrizol Corp. (US), Micro Powders, Inc. (US), Momentive (US), Paramelt BV (Netherlands), Petroferm, Inc. (US), Romonta GmbH (Germany), Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US), The International Group, Inc. (Canada), Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid Forms

Spray Forms



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Synthetic Waxes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Waxes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Waxes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Synthetic Waxes market expansion?

What will be the global Synthetic Waxes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Synthetic Waxes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Synthetic Waxes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Synthetic Waxes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Synthetic Waxes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic Waxes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Waxes

1.2 Synthetic Waxes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Liquid Forms

1.2.3 Spray Forms

1.3 Synthetic Waxes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Synthetic Waxes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Synthetic Waxes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Waxes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Synthetic Waxes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Synthetic Waxes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Synthetic Waxes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Synthetic Waxes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Synthetic Waxes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Synthetic Waxes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Synthetic Waxes Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Synthetic Waxes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Synthetic Waxes Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Synthetic Waxes Production

3.4.1 North America Synthetic Waxes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Synthetic Waxes Production

3.5.1 Europe Synthetic Waxes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Synthetic Waxes Production

3.6.1 China Synthetic Waxes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Synthetic Waxes Production

3.7.1 Japan Synthetic Waxes Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Synthetic Waxes Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Synthetic Waxes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Synthetic Waxes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE (Germany)

7.1.1 BASF SE (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US)

7.2.1 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Blended Waxes, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

7.3.1 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dow Corning (US)

7.4.1 Dow Corning (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Corning (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dow Corning (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dow Corning (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dow Corning (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

7.5.1 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US)

7.6.1 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Exxon Mobil Fuels & Lubricants (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Honeywell International (US)

7.7.1 Honeywell International (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honeywell International (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Honeywell International (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Honeywell International (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Honeywell International (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands)

7.8.1 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Lubrizol Corp. (US)

7.9.1 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Lubrizol Corp. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Micro Powders, Inc. (US)

7.10.1 Micro Powders, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Micro Powders, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Micro Powders, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Micro Powders, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Micro Powders, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Momentive (US)

7.11.1 Momentive (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Momentive (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Momentive (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Momentive (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Momentive (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Paramelt BV (Netherlands)

7.12.1 Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.12.2 Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Petroferm, Inc. (US)

7.13.1 Petroferm, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Petroferm, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Petroferm, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Petroferm, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Petroferm, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Romonta GmbH (Germany)

7.14.1 Romonta GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Romonta GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Romonta GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Romonta GmbH (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Romonta GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US)

7.15.1 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.15.2 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 The International Group, Inc. (Canada)

7.16.1 The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.16.2 The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.16.3 The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)

7.17.1 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Corporation Information

7.17.2 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany) Synthetic Waxes Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Synthetic Waxes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Synthetic Waxes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synthetic Waxes

8.4 Synthetic Waxes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Synthetic Waxes Distributors List

9.3 Synthetic Waxes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Synthetic Waxes Industry Trends

10.2 Synthetic Waxes Growth Drivers

10.3 Synthetic Waxes Market Challenges

10.4 Synthetic Waxes Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic Waxes by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Synthetic Waxes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Synthetic Waxes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Synthetic Waxes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Synthetic Waxes Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Synthetic Waxes

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic Waxes by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic Waxes by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic Waxes by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic Waxes by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic Waxes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic Waxes by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic Waxes by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic Waxes by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

