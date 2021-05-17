Synthetic Turf Market Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027| FieldTurf (Tarkett), Shaw Sports Turf, AstroTurf(SportGroup)

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the Global Synthetic Turf Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Synthetic Turf industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Synthetic Turf production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Turf market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Turf market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Turf Market Research Report: FieldTurf (Tarkett), Shaw Sports Turf, AstroTurf(SportGroup), Sprinturf, Hellas Construction, A-Turf(ECORE), Royal TenCate, CCGrass, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Saltex Oy(Unisport), GreenVision(Mattex), Mondo S.p.A., Juta a.s., Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan Artificial Turf Industry, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

Global Synthetic Turf Market Segmentation by Application: Contact Sports, Non-Contact Sports, Landscaping, Leisure, Others

The report has classified the global Synthetic Turf industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Synthetic Turf manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Synthetic Turf industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Synthetic Turf industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Turf market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Turf industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Turf market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Turf market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Turf market?

Table of Contents

1 Synthetic Turf Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Turf Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Turf Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.2 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Synthetic Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Synthetic Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Synthetic Turf Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Synthetic Turf Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Synthetic Turf Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Synthetic Turf Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Synthetic Turf Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Synthetic Turf Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Turf Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Synthetic Turf Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Synthetic Turf as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Turf Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Turf Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Synthetic Turf Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Turf Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Turf Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Synthetic Turf by Application

4.1 Synthetic Turf Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Contact Sports

4.1.2 Non-Contact Sports

4.1.3 Landscaping

4.1.4 Leisure

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Turf Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Synthetic Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Synthetic Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Synthetic Turf by Country

5.1 North America Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Synthetic Turf by Country

6.1 Europe Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Synthetic Turf by Country

8.1 Latin America Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Turf Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Turf Business

10.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett)

10.1.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Corporation Information

10.1.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.1.5 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Recent Development

10.2 Shaw Sports Turf

10.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Development

10.3 AstroTurf(SportGroup)

10.3.1 AstroTurf(SportGroup) Corporation Information

10.3.2 AstroTurf(SportGroup) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 AstroTurf(SportGroup) Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 AstroTurf(SportGroup) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.3.5 AstroTurf(SportGroup) Recent Development

10.4 Sprinturf

10.4.1 Sprinturf Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sprinturf Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sprinturf Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sprinturf Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.4.5 Sprinturf Recent Development

10.5 Hellas Construction

10.5.1 Hellas Construction Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hellas Construction Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hellas Construction Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hellas Construction Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.5.5 Hellas Construction Recent Development

10.6 A-Turf(ECORE)

10.6.1 A-Turf(ECORE) Corporation Information

10.6.2 A-Turf(ECORE) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 A-Turf(ECORE) Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 A-Turf(ECORE) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.6.5 A-Turf(ECORE) Recent Development

10.7 Royal TenCate

10.7.1 Royal TenCate Corporation Information

10.7.2 Royal TenCate Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Royal TenCate Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Royal TenCate Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.7.5 Royal TenCate Recent Development

10.8 CCGrass

10.8.1 CCGrass Corporation Information

10.8.2 CCGrass Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 CCGrass Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 CCGrass Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.8.5 CCGrass Recent Development

10.9 Domo Sports Grass

10.9.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

10.9.2 Domo Sports Grass Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Domo Sports Grass Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Domo Sports Grass Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.9.5 Domo Sports Grass Recent Development

10.10 ACT Global Sports

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Synthetic Turf Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ACT Global Sports Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ACT Global Sports Recent Development

10.11 SIS Pitches

10.11.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

10.11.2 SIS Pitches Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SIS Pitches Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SIS Pitches Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.11.5 SIS Pitches Recent Development

10.12 Limonta Sport

10.12.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

10.12.2 Limonta Sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Limonta Sport Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Limonta Sport Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.12.5 Limonta Sport Recent Development

10.13 Edel Grass B.V.

10.13.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Edel Grass B.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Edel Grass B.V. Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Edel Grass B.V. Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.13.5 Edel Grass B.V. Recent Development

10.14 Saltex Oy(Unisport)

10.14.1 Saltex Oy(Unisport) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Saltex Oy(Unisport) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Saltex Oy(Unisport) Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Saltex Oy(Unisport) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.14.5 Saltex Oy(Unisport) Recent Development

10.15 GreenVision(Mattex)

10.15.1 GreenVision(Mattex) Corporation Information

10.15.2 GreenVision(Mattex) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 GreenVision(Mattex) Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 GreenVision(Mattex) Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.15.5 GreenVision(Mattex) Recent Development

10.16 Mondo S.p.A.

10.16.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mondo S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mondo S.p.A. Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mondo S.p.A. Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.16.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.17 Juta a.s.

10.17.1 Juta a.s. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Juta a.s. Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Juta a.s. Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Juta a.s. Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.17.5 Juta a.s. Recent Development

10.18 Condor Grass

10.18.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

10.18.2 Condor Grass Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Condor Grass Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Condor Grass Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.18.5 Condor Grass Recent Development

10.19 Nurteks

10.19.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nurteks Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Nurteks Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Nurteks Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.19.5 Nurteks Recent Development

10.20 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry

10.20.1 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Corporation Information

10.20.2 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.20.5 Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Recent Development

10.21 Victoria PLC

10.21.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

10.21.2 Victoria PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Victoria PLC Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Victoria PLC Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.21.5 Victoria PLC Recent Development

10.22 ForestGrass

10.22.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

10.22.2 ForestGrass Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ForestGrass Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ForestGrass Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.22.5 ForestGrass Recent Development

10.23 Forbex

10.23.1 Forbex Corporation Information

10.23.2 Forbex Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Forbex Synthetic Turf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Forbex Synthetic Turf Products Offered

10.23.5 Forbex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Synthetic Turf Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Synthetic Turf Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Synthetic Turf Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Synthetic Turf Distributors

12.3 Synthetic Turf Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

