Synthetic Tiles Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2022–2028 | Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys

A newly published report titled “Synthetic Tiles Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett, Polyflor, HANWHA, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Taide Plastic Flooring

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vinyl Tile Flooring

Wood-Plastic Flooring

Other

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

The Synthetic Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Tiles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Synthetic Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Synthetic Tiles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Synthetic Tiles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Synthetic Tiles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Synthetic Tiles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Synthetic Tiles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Synthetic Tiles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Synthetic Tiles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Synthetic Tiles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Vinyl Tile Flooring

2.1.2 Wood-Plastic Flooring

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Synthetic Tiles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Use

3.1.2 Residential Use

3.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Synthetic Tiles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Synthetic Tiles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Synthetic Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Synthetic Tiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Synthetic Tiles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Tiles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Tiles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Synthetic Tiles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Synthetic Tiles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Synthetic Tiles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Synthetic Tiles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Synthetic Tiles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Synthetic Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Synthetic Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Tiles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong

7.1.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

7.1.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Armstrong Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Armstrong Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development

7.2 Bonie

7.2.1 Bonie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bonie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bonie Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bonie Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.2.5 Bonie Recent Development

7.3 LG Hausys

7.3.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Hausys Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG Hausys Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

7.4 Gerflor

7.4.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gerflor Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gerflor Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.4.5 Gerflor Recent Development

7.5 Forbo

7.5.1 Forbo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Forbo Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Forbo Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.5.5 Forbo Recent Development

7.6 Mohawk(including IVC)

7.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mohawk(including IVC) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mohawk(including IVC) Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mohawk(including IVC) Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.6.5 Mohawk(including IVC) Recent Development

7.7 Mannington

7.7.1 Mannington Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mannington Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mannington Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mannington Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.7.5 Mannington Recent Development

7.8 Tarkett

7.8.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tarkett Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tarkett Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.8.5 Tarkett Recent Development

7.9 Polyflor

7.9.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Polyflor Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Polyflor Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.9.5 Polyflor Recent Development

7.10 HANWHA

7.10.1 HANWHA Corporation Information

7.10.2 HANWHA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HANWHA Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HANWHA Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.10.5 HANWHA Recent Development

7.11 RiL

7.11.1 RiL Corporation Information

7.11.2 RiL Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RiL Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RiL Synthetic Tiles Products Offered

7.11.5 RiL Recent Development

7.12 Metroflor

7.12.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Metroflor Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Metroflor Products Offered

7.12.5 Metroflor Recent Development

7.13 Milliken

7.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

7.13.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Milliken Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Milliken Products Offered

7.13.5 Milliken Recent Development

7.14 Polyflor

7.14.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polyflor Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polyflor Products Offered

7.14.5 Polyflor Recent Development

7.15 Karndean

7.15.1 Karndean Corporation Information

7.15.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Karndean Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Karndean Products Offered

7.15.5 Karndean Recent Development

7.16 Parterre

7.16.1 Parterre Corporation Information

7.16.2 Parterre Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Parterre Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Parterre Products Offered

7.16.5 Parterre Recent Development

7.17 Snmo LVT

7.17.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

7.17.2 Snmo LVT Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Snmo LVT Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered

7.17.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

7.18 Taide Plastic Flooring

7.18.1 Taide Plastic Flooring Corporation Information

7.18.2 Taide Plastic Flooring Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Taide Plastic Flooring Synthetic Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Taide Plastic Flooring Products Offered

7.18.5 Taide Plastic Flooring Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Synthetic Tiles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Synthetic Tiles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Synthetic Tiles Distributors

8.3 Synthetic Tiles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Synthetic Tiles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Synthetic Tiles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Synthetic Tiles Distributors

8.5 Synthetic Tiles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

