Synthetic Rubber Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Lanxess, Sinopec, Goodyear

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Synthetic Rubber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Lanxess, Sinopec, Goodyear, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC, NKNK, JSR, LG Chem, Versalis, Zeon
Market Segmentation by Product:
Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Butyl Rubber (IIR)
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Segmentation by Application:
Tire
Non-Tire Automotive
Footwear
Industrial
The Synthetic Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Synthetic Rubber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
1.4.3 Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)
1.4.4 Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)
1.4.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
1.4.6 Butyl Rubber (IIR)
1.4.7 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Tire
1.5.3 Non-Tire Automotive
1.5.4 Footwear
1.5.5 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Synthetic Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Synthetic Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Synthetic Rubber Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Rubber Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Synthetic Rubber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Rubber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Rubber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Synthetic Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Synthetic Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Synthetic Rubber Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Synthetic Rubber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Synthetic Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Synthetic Rubber Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Synthetic Rubber Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Synthetic Rubber Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Synthetic Rubber Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Synthetic Rubber Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Synthetic Rubber Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Synthetic Rubber Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Synthetic Rubber Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Synthetic Rubber Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Synthetic Rubber Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Synthetic Rubber Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Synthetic Rubber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Synthetic Rubber Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Synthetic Rubber Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Synthetic Rubber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Synthetic Rubber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Synthetic Rubber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Synthetic Rubber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Synthetic Rubber Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Synthetic Rubber Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Rubber Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lanxess
12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Lanxess Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development
12.2 Sinopec
12.2.1 Sinopec Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Sinopec Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.2.5 Sinopec Recent Development
12.3 Goodyear
12.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information
12.3.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Goodyear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Goodyear Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development
12.4 Kumho Petrochemical
12.4.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Kumho Petrochemical Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.4.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development
12.5 TSRC
12.5.1 TSRC Corporation Information
12.5.2 TSRC Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 TSRC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 TSRC Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.5.5 TSRC Recent Development
12.6 NKNK
12.6.1 NKNK Corporation Information
12.6.2 NKNK Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 NKNK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 NKNK Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.6.5 NKNK Recent Development
12.7 JSR
12.7.1 JSR Corporation Information
12.7.2 JSR Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 JSR Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.7.5 JSR Recent Development
12.8 LG Chem
12.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.8.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 LG Chem Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development
12.9 Versalis
12.9.1 Versalis Corporation Information
12.9.2 Versalis Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Versalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Versalis Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.9.5 Versalis Recent Development
12.10 Zeon
12.10.1 Zeon Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zeon Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Zeon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Zeon Synthetic Rubber Products Offered
12.10.5 Zeon Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Rubber Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Synthetic Rubber Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
