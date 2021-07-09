Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, General Membrane, Carlisle, Modern Waterproofing, ChovA, Bauder, ARDEX Group, Henkel Polybit, Renolit, Tegola Canadese, Index, Hansuk, Schluter-Systems, Protecto Wrap, Grace, Colas, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, Multiplan Yalıtım, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Tangshan Desheng

By Types:

Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

Liquid Applied Membranes



By Applications:

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane

1.2.2 Liquid Applied Membranes

1.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Application

4.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Roofing

4.1.2 Walls

4.1.3 Building Structure

4.1.4 Tunnel & Landfills

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Country

5.1 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Country

6.1 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Country

8.1 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Development

10.3 Fosroc

10.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Fosroc Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Fosroc Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.4 GAF

10.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.4.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GAF Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GAF Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 GAF Recent Development

10.5 Icopal Group

10.5.1 Icopal Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Icopal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Icopal Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Icopal Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 Icopal Group Recent Development

10.6 TehnoNICOL

10.6.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

10.6.2 TehnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TehnoNICOL Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TehnoNICOL Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Development

10.7 Polyglass

10.7.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Polyglass Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Polyglass Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.8 Imperbit Membrane

10.8.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information

10.8.2 Imperbit Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Imperbit Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Imperbit Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Development

10.9 General Membrane

10.9.1 General Membrane Corporation Information

10.9.2 General Membrane Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 General Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 General Membrane Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 General Membrane Recent Development

10.10 Carlisle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Carlisle Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.11 Modern Waterproofing

10.11.1 Modern Waterproofing Corporation Information

10.11.2 Modern Waterproofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Modern Waterproofing Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Modern Waterproofing Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.11.5 Modern Waterproofing Recent Development

10.12 ChovA

10.12.1 ChovA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ChovA Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ChovA Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ChovA Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.12.5 ChovA Recent Development

10.13 Bauder

10.13.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bauder Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bauder Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.13.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.14 ARDEX Group

10.14.1 ARDEX Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 ARDEX Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ARDEX Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ARDEX Group Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.14.5 ARDEX Group Recent Development

10.15 Henkel Polybit

10.15.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information

10.15.2 Henkel Polybit Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Henkel Polybit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Henkel Polybit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.15.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Development

10.16 Renolit

10.16.1 Renolit Corporation Information

10.16.2 Renolit Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Renolit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Renolit Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.16.5 Renolit Recent Development

10.17 Tegola Canadese

10.17.1 Tegola Canadese Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tegola Canadese Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tegola Canadese Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tegola Canadese Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.17.5 Tegola Canadese Recent Development

10.18 Index

10.18.1 Index Corporation Information

10.18.2 Index Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Index Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Index Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.18.5 Index Recent Development

10.19 Hansuk

10.19.1 Hansuk Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hansuk Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hansuk Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hansuk Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.19.5 Hansuk Recent Development

10.20 Schluter-Systems

10.20.1 Schluter-Systems Corporation Information

10.20.2 Schluter-Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Schluter-Systems Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Schluter-Systems Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.20.5 Schluter-Systems Recent Development

10.21 Protecto Wrap

10.21.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information

10.21.2 Protecto Wrap Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Protecto Wrap Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Protecto Wrap Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.21.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Development

10.22 Grace

10.22.1 Grace Corporation Information

10.22.2 Grace Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Grace Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Grace Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.22.5 Grace Recent Development

10.23 Colas

10.23.1 Colas Corporation Information

10.23.2 Colas Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Colas Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Colas Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.23.5 Colas Recent Development

10.24 Vetroasfalto

10.24.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information

10.24.2 Vetroasfalto Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Vetroasfalto Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Vetroasfalto Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.24.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Development

10.25 Tamko

10.25.1 Tamko Corporation Information

10.25.2 Tamko Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Tamko Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Tamko Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.25.5 Tamko Recent Development

10.26 Multiplan Yalıtım

10.26.1 Multiplan Yalıtım Corporation Information

10.26.2 Multiplan Yalıtım Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Multiplan Yalıtım Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Multiplan Yalıtım Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.26.5 Multiplan Yalıtım Recent Development

10.27 Oriental Yuhong

10.27.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.27.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.27.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

10.28 CKS

10.28.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.28.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 CKS Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 CKS Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.28.5 CKS Recent Development

10.29 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.29.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.29.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.29.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.30 Tangshan Desheng

10.30.1 Tangshan Desheng Corporation Information

10.30.2 Tangshan Desheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Tangshan Desheng Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Tangshan Desheng Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Products Offered

10.30.5 Tangshan Desheng Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

12.3 Synthetic Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

