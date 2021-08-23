Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total CrayValley

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Petroleum Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Petroleum Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total CrayValley, Kolon Industries, Arakawa Chemical, Ningbo Yonghua Resin, ZEON Corporation, Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical, RUTGERS Group

Market Segmentation by Product: C5

C9

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesive & Sealants

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Others



The Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Petroleum Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Petroleum Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Petroleum Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 C5

1.2.3 C9

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Adhesive & Sealants

1.3.3 Printing Inks

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Petroleum Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Eastman Chemical Company

12.1.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Eastman Chemical Company Overview

12.1.3 Eastman Chemical Company Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Eastman Chemical Company Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.1.5 Eastman Chemical Company Related Developments

12.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

12.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil Corporation Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.2.5 ExxonMobil Corporation Related Developments

12.3 Total CrayValley

12.3.1 Total CrayValley Corporation Information

12.3.2 Total CrayValley Overview

12.3.3 Total CrayValley Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Total CrayValley Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.3.5 Total CrayValley Related Developments

12.4 Kolon Industries

12.4.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kolon Industries Overview

12.4.3 Kolon Industries Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kolon Industries Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.4.5 Kolon Industries Related Developments

12.5 Arakawa Chemical

12.5.1 Arakawa Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arakawa Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Arakawa Chemical Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Arakawa Chemical Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.5.5 Arakawa Chemical Related Developments

12.6 Ningbo Yonghua Resin

12.6.1 Ningbo Yonghua Resin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ningbo Yonghua Resin Overview

12.6.3 Ningbo Yonghua Resin Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ningbo Yonghua Resin Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.6.5 Ningbo Yonghua Resin Related Developments

12.7 ZEON Corporation

12.7.1 ZEON Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 ZEON Corporation Overview

12.7.3 ZEON Corporation Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ZEON Corporation Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.7.5 ZEON Corporation Related Developments

12.8 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical

12.8.1 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical Overview

12.8.3 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.8.5 Zhejiang Henghe Petrochemical Related Developments

12.9 RUTGERS Group

12.9.1 RUTGERS Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 RUTGERS Group Overview

12.9.3 RUTGERS Group Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 RUTGERS Group Synthetic Petroleum Resin Product Description

12.9.5 RUTGERS Group Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Distributors

13.5 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Industry Trends

14.2 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Drivers

14.3 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Challenges

14.4 Synthetic Petroleum Resin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Synthetic Petroleum Resin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”