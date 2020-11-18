Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026 | O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US), Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Nail Polish Removers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Nail Polish Removers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US), Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy), Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey), Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India), Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India), Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US), Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India), Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada), Innisfree Corporation (South Korea), Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy), Orly International, Inc (US), Kure Bazaar SAS (France), Karma Organic Spa (US), Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid

Cotton Pads

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Retail

Offline Retail



The Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Nail Polish Removers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Cotton Pads

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online Retail

1.3.3 Offline Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US)

11.1.1 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.1.5 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Related Developments

11.2 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

11.2.1 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.2.5 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Related Developments

11.3 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey)

11.3.1 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.3.5 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Related Developments

11.4 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India)

11.4.1 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.4.5 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Related Developments

11.5 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India)

11.5.1 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.5.5 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Related Developments

11.6 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US)

11.6.1 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.6.5 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Related Developments

11.7 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India)

11.7.1 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.7.5 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Related Developments

11.8 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada)

11.8.1 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.8.5 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Related Developments

11.9 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea)

11.9.1 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.9.5 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Related Developments

11.10 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India)

11.10.1 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

11.10.5 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Related Developments

11.12 Orly International, Inc (US)

11.12.1 Orly International, Inc (US) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Orly International, Inc (US) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Orly International, Inc (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Orly International, Inc (US) Products Offered

11.12.5 Orly International, Inc (US) Related Developments

11.13 Kure Bazaar SAS (France)

11.13.1 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Products Offered

11.13.5 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Related Developments

11.14 Karma Organic Spa (US)

11.14.1 Karma Organic Spa (US) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Karma Organic Spa (US) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Karma Organic Spa (US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Karma Organic Spa (US) Products Offered

11.14.5 Karma Organic Spa (US) Related Developments

11.15 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

11.15.1 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Products Offered

11.15.5 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Challenges

13.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”