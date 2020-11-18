Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2020 to 2026 | O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US), Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Nail Polish Removers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Nail Polish Removers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US), Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy), Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey), Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India), Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India), Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US), Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India), Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada), Innisfree Corporation (South Korea), Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India), Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy), Orly International, Inc (US), Kure Bazaar SAS (France), Karma Organic Spa (US), Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid

Cotton Pads

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Retail

Offline Retail



The Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Nail Polish Removers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid

1.2.2 Cotton Pads

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Synthetic Nail Polish Removers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

4.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Retail

4.1.2 Offline Retail

4.2 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers by Application

5 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Business

10.1 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US)

10.1.1 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.1.5 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Recent Developments

10.2 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

10.2.1 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 O·P·I (Coty, Inc) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.2.5 Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy) Recent Developments

10.3 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey)

10.3.1 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.3.5 Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey) Recent Developments

10.4 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India)

10.4.1 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.4.5 Lakmé (Unilever PLC) (India) Recent Developments

10.5 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India)

10.5.1 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.5.5 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd (India) Recent Developments

10.6 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US)

10.6.1 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.6.5 Maybelline LLC (L’Oréal S.A.) (US) Recent Developments

10.7 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India)

10.7.1 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.7.5 Kara (Future Consumer Limited) (India) Recent Developments

10.8 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada)

10.8.1 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.8.5 Faces Cosmetics Inc (Canada) Recent Developments

10.9 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea)

10.9.1 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.9.5 Innisfree Corporation (South Korea) Recent Developments

10.10 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Komal Manufacturing Chemists Pvt. Ltd. (India) Recent Developments

10.11 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy)

10.11.1 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.11.5 Kiko Cosmetics Retail Private Limited (Italy) Recent Developments

10.12 Orly International, Inc (US)

10.12.1 Orly International, Inc (US) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Orly International, Inc (US) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Orly International, Inc (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Orly International, Inc (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.12.5 Orly International, Inc (US) Recent Developments

10.13 Kure Bazaar SAS (France)

10.13.1 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.13.5 Kure Bazaar SAS (France) Recent Developments

10.14 Karma Organic Spa (US)

10.14.1 Karma Organic Spa (US) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Karma Organic Spa (US) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Karma Organic Spa (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Karma Organic Spa (US) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.14.5 Karma Organic Spa (US) Recent Developments

10.15 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

10.15.1 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Products Offered

10.15.5 Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland) Recent Developments

11 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Synthetic Nail Polish Removers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”