Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Standard Industries, Soprema Group, DuPont

The report titled Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Standard Industries, Soprema Group, DuPont, Carlisle, Oriental Yuhong, Renolit, Sika, Bauder, CertainTeed Roofing, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Owens Corning, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Hongyuan Waterproof, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Joaboa Technology, TAMKO Building Products, Fosroc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Felt

Non-Bitumen Synthetic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment

1.2 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Felt

1.2.3 Non-Bitumen Synthetic

1.3 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production

3.4.1 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production

3.5.1 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production

3.6.1 China Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production

3.7.1 Japan Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Standard Industries

7.1.1 Standard Industries Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Standard Industries Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Standard Industries Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Standard Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Standard Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Soprema Group

7.2.1 Soprema Group Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Soprema Group Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Soprema Group Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Soprema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Carlisle

7.4.1 Carlisle Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Carlisle Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Carlisle Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Carlisle Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Carlisle Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Oriental Yuhong

7.5.1 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Oriental Yuhong Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Oriental Yuhong Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Renolit

7.6.1 Renolit Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Renolit Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Renolit Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Renolit Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Renolit Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sika

7.7.1 Sika Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sika Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sika Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bauder

7.8.1 Bauder Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bauder Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bauder Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Bauder Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bauder Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 CertainTeed Roofing

7.9.1 CertainTeed Roofing Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.9.2 CertainTeed Roofing Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 CertainTeed Roofing Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 CertainTeed Roofing Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 CertainTeed Roofing Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TehnoNICOL

7.10.1 TehnoNICOL Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.10.2 TehnoNICOL Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TehnoNICOL Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TehnoNICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CKS

7.11.1 CKS Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.11.2 CKS Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CKS Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CKS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CKS Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Owens Corning

7.12.1 Owens Corning Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Owens Corning Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Owens Corning Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Atlas Roofing Corporation

7.13.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.14.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

7.15.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Joaboa Technology

7.16.1 Joaboa Technology Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Joaboa Technology Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Joaboa Technology Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Joaboa Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Joaboa Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 TAMKO Building Products

7.17.1 TAMKO Building Products Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.17.2 TAMKO Building Products Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.17.3 TAMKO Building Products Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 TAMKO Building Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 TAMKO Building Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Fosroc

7.18.1 Fosroc Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fosroc Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Fosroc Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

8 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment

8.4 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Distributors List

9.3 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Industry Trends

10.2 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Growth Drivers

10.3 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Challenges

10.4 Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Synthetic and Felt Roof Underlayment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

