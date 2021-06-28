Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Johnson & Johnson Medical, Medtronic, B. Braun

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Absorbable Sutures report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Absorbable Sutures report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson Medical, Medtronic, B. Braun, DemeTech, Mani, Surgical Specialties, Internacional Farmacéutica, Peters Surgical, Hu-Friedy, Aurolab, Arthrex, Teleflex, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals, Kono Seisakusho, AD Surgical, Assut Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Valve Sutures

Cardiovascular Sutures

Gynecology Sutures

Orthopedic Sutures

Dental Sutures

Cosmetic Surgery Sutures

Ophthalmic Sutures

General Sutures



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Absorbable Sutures industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Valve Sutures

1.2.3 Cardiovascular Sutures

1.2.4 Gynecology Sutures

1.2.5 Orthopedic Sutures

1.2.6 Dental Sutures

1.2.7 Cosmetic Surgery Sutures

1.2.8 Ophthalmic Sutures

1.2.9 General Sutures

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Specialty Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market

2.4 Key Trends for Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production by Regions

4.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical

8.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Medical Corporation Information

8.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Medical Overview

8.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Product Description

8.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Medical Related Developments

8.2 Medtronic

8.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Medtronic Overview

8.2.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.2.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.3 B. Braun

8.3.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

8.3.2 B. Braun Overview

8.3.3 B. Braun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 B. Braun Product Description

8.3.5 B. Braun Related Developments

8.4 DemeTech

8.4.1 DemeTech Corporation Information

8.4.2 DemeTech Overview

8.4.3 DemeTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 DemeTech Product Description

8.4.5 DemeTech Related Developments

8.5 Mani

8.5.1 Mani Corporation Information

8.5.2 Mani Overview

8.5.3 Mani Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Mani Product Description

8.5.5 Mani Related Developments

8.6 Surgical Specialties

8.6.1 Surgical Specialties Corporation Information

8.6.2 Surgical Specialties Overview

8.6.3 Surgical Specialties Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Surgical Specialties Product Description

8.6.5 Surgical Specialties Related Developments

8.7 Internacional Farmacéutica

8.7.1 Internacional Farmacéutica Corporation Information

8.7.2 Internacional Farmacéutica Overview

8.7.3 Internacional Farmacéutica Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Internacional Farmacéutica Product Description

8.7.5 Internacional Farmacéutica Related Developments

8.8 Peters Surgical

8.8.1 Peters Surgical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Peters Surgical Overview

8.8.3 Peters Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Peters Surgical Product Description

8.8.5 Peters Surgical Related Developments

8.9 Hu-Friedy

8.9.1 Hu-Friedy Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hu-Friedy Overview

8.9.3 Hu-Friedy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hu-Friedy Product Description

8.9.5 Hu-Friedy Related Developments

8.10 Aurolab

8.10.1 Aurolab Corporation Information

8.10.2 Aurolab Overview

8.10.3 Aurolab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Aurolab Product Description

8.10.5 Aurolab Related Developments

8.11 Arthrex

8.11.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

8.11.2 Arthrex Overview

8.11.3 Arthrex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Arthrex Product Description

8.11.5 Arthrex Related Developments

8.12 Teleflex

8.12.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

8.12.2 Teleflex Overview

8.12.3 Teleflex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Teleflex Product Description

8.12.5 Teleflex Related Developments

8.13 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

8.13.1 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation Information

8.13.2 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Overview

8.13.3 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Product Description

8.13.5 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Related Developments

8.14 Kono Seisakusho

8.14.1 Kono Seisakusho Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kono Seisakusho Overview

8.14.3 Kono Seisakusho Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kono Seisakusho Product Description

8.14.5 Kono Seisakusho Related Developments

8.15 AD Surgical

8.15.1 AD Surgical Corporation Information

8.15.2 AD Surgical Overview

8.15.3 AD Surgical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 AD Surgical Product Description

8.15.5 AD Surgical Related Developments

8.16 Assut Medical

8.16.1 Assut Medical Corporation Information

8.16.2 Assut Medical Overview

8.16.3 Assut Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Assut Medical Product Description

8.16.5 Assut Medical Related Developments

9 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Sales Channels

11.2.2 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Distributors

11.3 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

