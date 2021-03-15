Synchronous Traction Motor Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | ABB, American Traction Systems, Hitachi

“

The report titled Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synchronous Traction Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synchronous Traction Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synchronous Traction Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, American Traction Systems, Hitachi, Hyundai Rotem, CRRC, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Skoda, Toshiba, Wabtec

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 200 kW

200-400 kW

More than 400 kW



Market Segmentation by Application: Railways

Electric Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles



The Synchronous Traction Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synchronous Traction Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synchronous Traction Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synchronous Traction Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synchronous Traction Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synchronous Traction Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synchronous Traction Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synchronous Traction Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Synchronous Traction Motor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 200 kW

1.2.3 200-400 kW

1.2.4 More than 400 kW

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Railways

1.3.3 Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Industrial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Synchronous Traction Motor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Synchronous Traction Motor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Synchronous Traction Motor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Synchronous Traction Motor Market Restraints

3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales

3.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synchronous Traction Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Synchronous Traction Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Synchronous Traction Motor Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 American Traction Systems

12.2.1 American Traction Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 American Traction Systems Overview

12.2.3 American Traction Systems Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 American Traction Systems Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.2.5 American Traction Systems Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 American Traction Systems Recent Developments

12.3 Hitachi

12.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.3.5 Hitachi Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.4 Hyundai Rotem

12.4.1 Hyundai Rotem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hyundai Rotem Overview

12.4.3 Hyundai Rotem Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hyundai Rotem Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.4.5 Hyundai Rotem Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hyundai Rotem Recent Developments

12.5 CRRC

12.5.1 CRRC Corporation Information

12.5.2 CRRC Overview

12.5.3 CRRC Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CRRC Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.5.5 CRRC Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 CRRC Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

12.7 Siemens

12.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.7.2 Siemens Overview

12.7.3 Siemens Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Siemens Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.7.5 Siemens Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.8 Skoda

12.8.1 Skoda Corporation Information

12.8.2 Skoda Overview

12.8.3 Skoda Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Skoda Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.8.5 Skoda Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Skoda Recent Developments

12.9 Toshiba

12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toshiba Overview

12.9.3 Toshiba Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toshiba Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.9.5 Toshiba Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.10 Wabtec

12.10.1 Wabtec Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wabtec Overview

12.10.3 Wabtec Synchronous Traction Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wabtec Synchronous Traction Motor Products and Services

12.10.5 Wabtec Synchronous Traction Motor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Wabtec Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Synchronous Traction Motor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Synchronous Traction Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Synchronous Traction Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Synchronous Traction Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Synchronous Traction Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Synchronous Traction Motor Distributors

13.5 Synchronous Traction Motor Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”