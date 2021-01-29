Switched Reluctance Motors Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Nidec , AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation etcs. North America is the largest consumption of Switched Reluctance Motors, with a sales market share nearly 31.3% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 29.05%.. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Switched Reluctance Motors. Switched Reluctance Motors used in industry including Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery and Others. Report data showed that 22.95% of the Switched Reluctance Motors market demand in Automobile Industry, 19.43% in C Appliance Industry, and 39.28% in Industrial Machinery in 2016. There are three kinds productions Constituting the Switched Reluctance Motors, which are 500 KW. <100 KW Switched Reluctance Motors are important in the Switched Reluctance Motors, with a production market share nearly 62.56% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Switched Reluctance Motors industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Switched Reluctance Motors have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market The global Switched Reluctance Motors market size is projected to reach US$ 710.8 million by 2026, from US$ 493.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.
Switched Reluctance Motors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Switched Reluctance Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Nidec, AMETEK, VS Technology, Shandong Kehui Power Automation, Maccon GmbH, Rongjia Motor, Shandong Desen, Huayang, Heliad, Rocky Mountain Technologies
Switched Reluctance Motors Breakdown Data by Type
500 KW
Switched Reluctance Motors Breakdown Data by Application
Automobile Industry, Appliance Industry, Industrial Machinery, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Switched Reluctance Motors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Switched Reluctance Motors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 <100 KW
1.2.3 100-500 KW
1.2.4 >500 KW 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Appliance Industry
1.3.4 Industrial Machinery
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Production 2.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Switched Reluctance Motors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Switched Reluctance Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Nidec
12.1.1 Nidec Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nidec Overview
12.1.3 Nidec Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nidec Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.1.5 Nidec Related Developments 12.2 AMETEK
12.2.1 AMETEK Corporation Information
12.2.2 AMETEK Overview
12.2.3 AMETEK Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AMETEK Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.2.5 AMETEK Related Developments 12.3 VS Technology
12.3.1 VS Technology Corporation Information
12.3.2 VS Technology Overview
12.3.3 VS Technology Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 VS Technology Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.3.5 VS Technology Related Developments 12.4 Shandong Kehui Power Automation
12.4.1 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Overview
12.4.3 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.4.5 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Related Developments 12.5 Maccon GmbH
12.5.1 Maccon GmbH Corporation Information
12.5.2 Maccon GmbH Overview
12.5.3 Maccon GmbH Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Maccon GmbH Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.5.5 Maccon GmbH Related Developments 12.6 Rongjia Motor
12.6.1 Rongjia Motor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Rongjia Motor Overview
12.6.3 Rongjia Motor Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Rongjia Motor Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.6.5 Rongjia Motor Related Developments 12.7 Shandong Desen
12.7.1 Shandong Desen Corporation Information
12.7.2 Shandong Desen Overview
12.7.3 Shandong Desen Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Shandong Desen Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.7.5 Shandong Desen Related Developments 12.8 Huayang
12.8.1 Huayang Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huayang Overview
12.8.3 Huayang Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Huayang Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.8.5 Huayang Related Developments 12.9 Heliad
12.9.1 Heliad Corporation Information
12.9.2 Heliad Overview
12.9.3 Heliad Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Heliad Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.9.5 Heliad Related Developments 12.10 Rocky Mountain Technologies
12.10.1 Rocky Mountain Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rocky Mountain Technologies Overview
12.10.3 Rocky Mountain Technologies Switched Reluctance Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Rocky Mountain Technologies Switched Reluctance Motors Product Description
12.10.5 Rocky Mountain Technologies Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Switched Reluctance Motors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Switched Reluctance Motors Production Mode & Process 13.4 Switched Reluctance Motors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Channels
13.4.2 Switched Reluctance Motors Distributors 13.5 Switched Reluctance Motors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Industry Trends 14.2 Switched Reluctance Motors Market Drivers 14.3 Switched Reluctance Motors Market Challenges 14.4 Switched Reluctance Motors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Switched Reluctance Motors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
