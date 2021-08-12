Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Speedo, Aimer, Arena

“

The report titled Global Swimwear/Swimsuit Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Swimwear/Swimsuit report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Swimwear/Swimsuit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Speedo, Aimer, Arena, Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph, Bluechips Apparel, American Apparel, Dolfin Swimwear, Few, La Perla Group, Lufthansa Garment, Parah S.P.A, Perry Ellis, Platypus, Sanqi International

Market Segmentation by Product:

Women’s Swimwear

Men’s Swimwear



Market Segmentation by Application:

Leisure Use

Competition Use



The Swimwear/Swimsuit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Swimwear/Swimsuit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Swimwear/Swimsuit industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Swimwear/Swimsuit market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Swimwear/Swimsuit Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Swimwear/Swimsuit Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swimwear/Swimsuit Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Swimwear/Swimsuit Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Swimwear/Swimsuit Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Women’s Swimwear

4.1.3 Men’s Swimwear

4.2 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Leisure Use

5.1.3 Competition Use

5.2 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Speedo

6.1.1 Speedo Corporation Information

6.1.2 Speedo Overview

6.1.3 Speedo Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Speedo Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.1.5 Speedo Recent Developments

6.2 Aimer

6.2.1 Aimer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Aimer Overview

6.2.3 Aimer Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Aimer Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.2.5 Aimer Recent Developments

6.3 Arena

6.3.1 Arena Corporation Information

6.3.2 Arena Overview

6.3.3 Arena Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Arena Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.3.5 Arena Recent Developments

6.4 Zoke

6.4.1 Zoke Corporation Information

6.4.2 Zoke Overview

6.4.3 Zoke Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zoke Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.4.5 Zoke Recent Developments

6.5 Yingfa

6.5.1 Yingfa Corporation Information

6.5.2 Yingfa Overview

6.5.3 Yingfa Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Yingfa Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.5.5 Yingfa Recent Developments

6.6 Triumph

6.6.1 Triumph Corporation Information

6.6.2 Triumph Overview

6.6.3 Triumph Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Triumph Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.6.5 Triumph Recent Developments

6.7 Bluechips Apparel

6.7.1 Bluechips Apparel Corporation Information

6.7.2 Bluechips Apparel Overview

6.7.3 Bluechips Apparel Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Bluechips Apparel Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.7.5 Bluechips Apparel Recent Developments

6.8 American Apparel

6.8.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

6.8.2 American Apparel Overview

6.8.3 American Apparel Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 American Apparel Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.8.5 American Apparel Recent Developments

6.9 Dolfin Swimwear

6.9.1 Dolfin Swimwear Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dolfin Swimwear Overview

6.9.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Dolfin Swimwear Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.9.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Developments

6.10 Few

6.10.1 Few Corporation Information

6.10.2 Few Overview

6.10.3 Few Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Few Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.10.5 Few Recent Developments

6.11 La Perla Group

6.11.1 La Perla Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 La Perla Group Overview

6.11.3 La Perla Group Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 La Perla Group Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.11.5 La Perla Group Recent Developments

6.12 Lufthansa Garment

6.12.1 Lufthansa Garment Corporation Information

6.12.2 Lufthansa Garment Overview

6.12.3 Lufthansa Garment Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Lufthansa Garment Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.12.5 Lufthansa Garment Recent Developments

6.13 Parah S.P.A

6.13.1 Parah S.P.A Corporation Information

6.13.2 Parah S.P.A Overview

6.13.3 Parah S.P.A Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Parah S.P.A Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.13.5 Parah S.P.A Recent Developments

6.14 Perry Ellis

6.14.1 Perry Ellis Corporation Information

6.14.2 Perry Ellis Overview

6.14.3 Perry Ellis Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Perry Ellis Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.14.5 Perry Ellis Recent Developments

6.15 Platypus

6.15.1 Platypus Corporation Information

6.15.2 Platypus Overview

6.15.3 Platypus Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Platypus Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.15.5 Platypus Recent Developments

6.16 Sanqi International

6.16.1 Sanqi International Corporation Information

6.16.2 Sanqi International Overview

6.16.3 Sanqi International Swimwear/Swimsuit Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Sanqi International Swimwear/Swimsuit Product Description

6.16.5 Sanqi International Recent Developments

7 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Swimwear/Swimsuit Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Swimwear/Swimsuit Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Swimwear/Swimsuit Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Swimwear/Swimsuit Industry Value Chain

9.2 Swimwear/Swimsuit Upstream Market

9.3 Swimwear/Swimsuit Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Swimwear/Swimsuit Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

