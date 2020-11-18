Swimming Equipment Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026 | TYR Swimwear, Arena, Nike

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Swimming Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Swimming Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Swimming Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Swimming Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Swimming Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Swimming Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Swimming Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Swimming Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Swimming Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Swimming Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Swimming Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Swimming Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TYR Swimwear, Arena, Nike, Kiefer, Aqua Sphere, Body Glove, Seafolly, Speedo, Diana Sport, Finis, Billabong International, Acacia, American Apparel

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Swimming Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Swimming Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Swimming Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Swimming Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Swimming Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Swimming Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Swimming Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Swimwear

1.3.3 Swim Caps

1.3.4 Swim Goggles

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Swimming Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.4.3 Specialty and Sports Stores

1.4.4 Online Stores

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Swimming Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Swimming Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Swimming Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Swimming Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.1 Swimming Equipment Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Swimming Equipment Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Swimming Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Swimming Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Swimming Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Swimming Equipment Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Swimming Equipment by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Swimming Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Swimming Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Swimming Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Swimming Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Swimming Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Swimming Equipment Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Swimming Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Swimming Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Swimming Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Swimming Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Swimming Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Swimming Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Swimming Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Swimming Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Swimming Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Swimming Equipment Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Swimming Equipment Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Swimming Equipment Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Swimming Equipment Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Swimming Equipment Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Swimming Equipment Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TYR Swimwear

11.1.1 TYR Swimwear Corporation Information

11.1.2 TYR Swimwear Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 TYR Swimwear Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 TYR Swimwear Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.1.5 TYR Swimwear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 TYR Swimwear Recent Developments

11.2 Arena

11.2.1 Arena Corporation Information

11.2.2 Arena Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Arena Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Arena Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.2.5 Arena SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Arena Recent Developments

11.3 Nike

11.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nike Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Nike Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Nike Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.3.5 Nike SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.4 Kiefer

11.4.1 Kiefer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kiefer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Kiefer Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kiefer Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.4.5 Kiefer SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Kiefer Recent Developments

11.5 Aqua Sphere

11.5.1 Aqua Sphere Corporation Information

11.5.2 Aqua Sphere Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Aqua Sphere Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Aqua Sphere Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.5.5 Aqua Sphere SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Aqua Sphere Recent Developments

11.6 Body Glove

11.6.1 Body Glove Corporation Information

11.6.2 Body Glove Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Body Glove Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Body Glove Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.6.5 Body Glove SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Body Glove Recent Developments

11.7 Seafolly

11.7.1 Seafolly Corporation Information

11.7.2 Seafolly Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Seafolly Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Seafolly Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.7.5 Seafolly SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Seafolly Recent Developments

11.8 Speedo

11.8.1 Speedo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Speedo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Speedo Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Speedo Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.8.5 Speedo SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Speedo Recent Developments

11.9 Diana Sport

11.9.1 Diana Sport Corporation Information

11.9.2 Diana Sport Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Diana Sport Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Diana Sport Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.9.5 Diana Sport SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Diana Sport Recent Developments

11.10 Finis

11.10.1 Finis Corporation Information

11.10.2 Finis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Finis Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Finis Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.10.5 Finis SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Finis Recent Developments

11.11 Billabong International

11.11.1 Billabong International Corporation Information

11.11.2 Billabong International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Billabong International Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Billabong International Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.11.5 Billabong International SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Billabong International Recent Developments

11.12 Acacia

11.12.1 Acacia Corporation Information

11.12.2 Acacia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Acacia Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Acacia Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.12.5 Acacia SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Acacia Recent Developments

11.13 American Apparel

11.13.1 American Apparel Corporation Information

11.13.2 American Apparel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 American Apparel Swimming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 American Apparel Swimming Equipment Products and Services

11.13.5 American Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 American Apparel Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Swimming Equipment Sales Channels

12.2.2 Swimming Equipment Distributors

12.3 Swimming Equipment Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Swimming Equipment Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Swimming Equipment Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Swimming Equipment Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Swimming Equipment Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Swimming Equipment Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

