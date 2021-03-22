Swimming Apparel Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa

“
The report titled Global Swimming Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Swimming Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Swimming Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Swimming Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Swimming Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Swimming Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Swimming Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Swimming Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Swimming Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Swimming Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Swimming Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Swimming Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW, Wacoal, Yingfa, TNZI, Sanqi International, Gottex, American Apparel, Seafolly, Aimer, PARAH S.p.A, Seaspray, TYR Sport, Perry, NOZONE, Platypus, La Perla Group
Market Segmentation by Product: Women’s Swimming Apparel
Men’s Swimming Apparel
Girls’ Swimming Apparel
Boys’ Swimming Apparel
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Individual Use
Commercial Use
Others
The Swimming Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Swimming Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Swimming Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Swimming Apparel market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Swimming Apparel industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Swimming Apparel market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Swimming Apparel market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Swimming Apparel market?
Table of Contents:
1 Swimming Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Swimming Apparel Product Overview
1.2 Swimming Apparel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Women’s Swimming Apparel
1.2.2 Men’s Swimming Apparel
1.2.3 Girls’ Swimming Apparel
1.2.4 Boys’ Swimming Apparel
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Swimming Apparel Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Swimming Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Swimming Apparel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Swimming Apparel Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Swimming Apparel Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Swimming Apparel Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Swimming Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Swimming Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Swimming Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Swimming Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Swimming Apparel as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Swimming Apparel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Swimming Apparel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Swimming Apparel Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Swimming Apparel by Application
4.1 Swimming Apparel Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Individual Use
4.1.2 Commercial Use
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Swimming Apparel Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Swimming Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Swimming Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Swimming Apparel by Country
5.1 North America Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Swimming Apparel by Country
6.1 Europe Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Swimming Apparel by Country
8.1 Latin America Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Swimming Apparel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Swimming Apparel Business
10.1 Pentland Group
10.1.1 Pentland Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pentland Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Pentland Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Pentland Group Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.1.5 Pentland Group Recent Development
10.2 Arena
10.2.1 Arena Corporation Information
10.2.2 Arena Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Arena Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Pentland Group Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.2.5 Arena Recent Development
10.3 Diana Sport
10.3.1 Diana Sport Corporation Information
10.3.2 Diana Sport Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Diana Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Diana Sport Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.3.5 Diana Sport Recent Development
10.4 Hosa
10.4.1 Hosa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Hosa Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Hosa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Hosa Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.4.5 Hosa Recent Development
10.5 Zoke
10.5.1 Zoke Corporation Information
10.5.2 Zoke Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Zoke Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Zoke Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.5.5 Zoke Recent Development
10.6 Dolfin Swimwear
10.6.1 Dolfin Swimwear Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dolfin Swimwear Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dolfin Swimwear Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dolfin Swimwear Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.6.5 Dolfin Swimwear Recent Development
10.7 Derong Group
10.7.1 Derong Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Derong Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Derong Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Derong Group Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.7.5 Derong Group Recent Development
10.8 FEW
10.8.1 FEW Corporation Information
10.8.2 FEW Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 FEW Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 FEW Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.8.5 FEW Recent Development
10.9 Wacoal
10.9.1 Wacoal Corporation Information
10.9.2 Wacoal Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Wacoal Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Wacoal Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.9.5 Wacoal Recent Development
10.10 Yingfa
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Swimming Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Yingfa Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Yingfa Recent Development
10.11 TNZI
10.11.1 TNZI Corporation Information
10.11.2 TNZI Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 TNZI Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 TNZI Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.11.5 TNZI Recent Development
10.12 Sanqi International
10.12.1 Sanqi International Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sanqi International Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sanqi International Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sanqi International Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.12.5 Sanqi International Recent Development
10.13 Gottex
10.13.1 Gottex Corporation Information
10.13.2 Gottex Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Gottex Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Gottex Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.13.5 Gottex Recent Development
10.14 American Apparel
10.14.1 American Apparel Corporation Information
10.14.2 American Apparel Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 American Apparel Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 American Apparel Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.14.5 American Apparel Recent Development
10.15 Seafolly
10.15.1 Seafolly Corporation Information
10.15.2 Seafolly Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Seafolly Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Seafolly Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.15.5 Seafolly Recent Development
10.16 Aimer
10.16.1 Aimer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Aimer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Aimer Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Aimer Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.16.5 Aimer Recent Development
10.17 PARAH S.p.A
10.17.1 PARAH S.p.A Corporation Information
10.17.2 PARAH S.p.A Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 PARAH S.p.A Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 PARAH S.p.A Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.17.5 PARAH S.p.A Recent Development
10.18 Seaspray
10.18.1 Seaspray Corporation Information
10.18.2 Seaspray Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Seaspray Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Seaspray Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.18.5 Seaspray Recent Development
10.19 TYR Sport
10.19.1 TYR Sport Corporation Information
10.19.2 TYR Sport Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 TYR Sport Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 TYR Sport Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.19.5 TYR Sport Recent Development
10.20 Perry
10.20.1 Perry Corporation Information
10.20.2 Perry Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Perry Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Perry Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.20.5 Perry Recent Development
10.21 NOZONE
10.21.1 NOZONE Corporation Information
10.21.2 NOZONE Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 NOZONE Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 NOZONE Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.21.5 NOZONE Recent Development
10.22 Platypus
10.22.1 Platypus Corporation Information
10.22.2 Platypus Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Platypus Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Platypus Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.22.5 Platypus Recent Development
10.23 La Perla Group
10.23.1 La Perla Group Corporation Information
10.23.2 La Perla Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 La Perla Group Swimming Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 La Perla Group Swimming Apparel Products Offered
10.23.5 La Perla Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Swimming Apparel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Swimming Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Swimming Apparel Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Swimming Apparel Distributors
12.3 Swimming Apparel Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”